Nicaragua has applied to join SA in genocide case against Israel, says ICJ

Nicaragua wants Israel held responsible for its actions in Gaza

08 February 2024 - 22:17
by Stephanie Van Den Berg and Charlotte van Campenhout
The International Court of Justice in The Hague, the Netherlands, February 2 2024. Picture: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS
Amsterdam — Nicaragua has filed an application with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to join SA in its genocide case against Israel, the court said on Thursday.

The ICJ said in a statement that Nicaragua considers that the conduct of Israel is in "violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention" and it should be held responsible for its actions in Gaza.

SA and Israel have been invited to furnish written observations on Nicaragua’s application for permission to intervene as a party.

Historically, the kind of intervention Nicaragua is requesting, has rarely been granted by the ICJ.

Several other states have signalled they might want to intervene in the Gaza genocide case, but none has formally done so before Nicaragua.

SA in December 2023 filed a genocide case against Israel declaring that it was in breach of its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention in its war against the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.

Last month, the ICJ ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians and do more to help civilians, though it stopped short of ordering a ceasefire.

Iran is not funding SA, says Naledi Pandor

International relations & co-operation minister says Iran did not pay for SA's case against Israel over its conflict in Gaza
ISMAIL LAGARDIEN: ICJ ruling has stirred divisions and awakened Germany’s search for worthiness

Meanwhile, memes going viral pit people against profits from keeping trade channels open
ICJ’s failure to order a Gaza ceasefire is the right call, say experts

But the interim order by the International Court of Justice is likely to pile pressure on Israel’s allies
Ramaphosa expects fightback over genocide case against Israel

President tells ANC lekgotla after SA’s success its detractors could incite regime change
After the ICJ ruling, eyes on next moves by Israel and Hamas

Netanyahus government must report to the court within a month on what it is doing to uphold the order
