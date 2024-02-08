Nicaragua has applied to join SA in genocide case against Israel, says ICJ

The International Court of Justice in The Hague, the Netherlands, February 2 2024. Picture: PIROSCHKA VAN DE WOUW/REUTERS
Amsterdam — Nicaragua has filed an application with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to join SA in its genocide case against Israel, the court said on Thursday.
The ICJ said in a statement that Nicaragua considers that the conduct of Israel is in "violation of its obligations under the Genocide Convention" and it should be held responsible for its actions in Gaza.
SA and Israel have been invited to furnish written observations on Nicaragua’s application for permission to intervene as a party.
Historically, the kind of intervention Nicaragua is requesting, has rarely been granted by the ICJ.
Several other states have signalled they might want to intervene in the Gaza genocide case, but none has formally done so before Nicaragua.
SA in December 2023 filed a genocide case against Israel declaring that it was in breach of its obligations under the 1948 Genocide Convention in its war against the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza.
Last month, the ICJ ordered Israel to prevent acts of genocide against Palestinians and do more to help civilians, though it stopped short of ordering a ceasefire.
Reuters
