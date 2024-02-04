World / Americas

WuXi AppTec objects to listing on US bill

04 February 2024 - 15:53
by Agency Staff
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture :123RF
Picture :123RF

Beijing — China’s WuXi AppTec said on Sunday it has no affiliation with any governments or their military organisations, and it should not be listed as a “biotechnology company of concern” in a draft US bill.

The drug research and development group said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange that it has no human genomics business and does not collect human genome data in any of its existing businesses.

Shares of WuXi AppTec plunged 21.2% to their lowest since August 2019 on Friday as investors fears grew over the US bill.

Reuters

Bayer faces Australian test with judge to decide whether weedkiller caused cancer

Lawsuit is one of a few outside US where biotechnology firm faces 50,000 claims
Companies
5 days ago

US lobby groups pour cash into drug price blame game

Critics say pharmaceutical benefit managers have enriched themselves rather than negotiate for lower prices
Companies
1 week ago

WILMOT JAMES: Push to improve biosecurity in the age of genetic engineering

Africa’s capacity to resist pandemics and other threats must bolstered
Opinion
1 month ago

Activist investor Elliott has drugmaker BioMarin in its sights

Shares rise on report Elliott has spent more than $1bn on a stake in the pharma company
Companies
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Saudi Arabia could soften Israel stance for US ...
World
2.
Namibia’s President Hage Geingob, 82, dies
World / Africa
3.
Meet Michelle O’Neill, Northern Ireland’s new ...
World / Europe
4.
Indonesia president shrugs off discontent among ...
World / Asia
5.
Viktor Orban agrees to EU deal on Ukraine funds
World

Related Articles

Bayer faces Australian test with judge to decide whether weedkiller caused ...

Companies

US lobby groups pour cash into drug price blame game

Companies

WILMOT JAMES: Push to improve biosecurity in the age of genetic engineering

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.