Beijing — China’s WuXi AppTec said on Sunday it has no affiliation with any governments or their military organisations, and it should not be listed as a “biotechnology company of concern” in a draft US bill.
The drug research and development group said in a filing to the Shanghai Stock Exchange that it has no human genomics business and does not collect human genome data in any of its existing businesses.
Shares of WuXi AppTec plunged 21.2% to their lowest since August 2019 on Friday as investors fears grew over the US bill.
WuXi AppTec objects to listing on US bill
