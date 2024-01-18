World / Americas

Ecuadorean organised crime prosecutor killed

Council of the judiciary says Cesar Suarez was killed while travelling to a court hearing

18 January 2024 - 08:52
by Alexandra Valencia
A police barricade tape is seen at a cordoned-off area where Ecuadorean prosecutor Cesar Suarez, who focused on cases involving organized trans-national crime in Guayas province, was killed, in Guayaquil, Ecuador on January 17 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
A police barricade tape is seen at a cordoned-off area where Ecuadorean prosecutor Cesar Suarez, who focused on cases involving organized trans-national crime in Guayas province, was killed, in Guayaquil, Ecuador on January 17 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino

Quito — Ecuadorean prosecutor Cesar Suarez, who focused on pursuing organised transnational crime in Guayas province, one of the country’s most violent areas and the site of an on-air attack on a television station last week, has been killed, the attorney-general said on Wednesday.

Suarez, who had been placed in charge of investigating the television station attack, was travelling to a court hearing when he was killed, the council of the judiciary said in a statement condemning the attack.

The killing had the hallmarks of an assassination, police said in a statement, adding that the victim sustained a number of gunshot wounds.

Ecuador has suffered a recent burst of violence, including the gunmen interrupting the broadcast at TC Television in Guayaquil, the hostage-taking of more than 200 prison staff, explosions in several cities and the kidnapping of police officers.

In response President Daniel Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency, including a night-time curfew, and designated 22 criminal groups as terrorist organisations.

“The criminals, the terrorists, will not hold back our commitment to Ecuadorean society,” attorney-general Diana Salazar said in a video posted to social media. “We call on the forces of order to guarantee the security of those who are carrying out their duties.”

Suarez was investigating the attack against TC Television. Police have arrested 13 people, including two minors, who are detained for suspected terrorism crimes.

“We reject all forms of violence as a response to the conflict we are experiencing and we ratify the strong commitment of the national government to supporting justice,” defence minister Gian Carlo Loffredo said in a message to journalists.

Salazar’s office has launched an investigation into Suarez’s killing.

Reuters

North Korean hackers ‘sharing money-laundering networks’ with crooks

UN notes several instances of such sharing in Mekong area
2 days ago

Papua New Guinea declares state of emergency

A total of 16 people killed in riots sparked by pay cut among police and other public servants
6 days ago

Myanmar is now largest source of opium, UN says

Huge increase in poppy farming as result of domestic instability and decline in Afghan cultivation
1 month ago

Crypto is the new briefcase full of cash for Latin American drug cartels

Latin America and the Caribbean have experienced ‘sustained growth’ in the online trafficking of synthetic drugs and opioids, mostly using bitcoin
4 months ago
