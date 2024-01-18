Ecuadorean organised crime prosecutor killed

A police barricade tape is seen at a cordoned-off area where Ecuadorean prosecutor Cesar Suarez, who focused on cases involving organized trans-national crime in Guayas province, was killed, in Guayaquil, Ecuador on January 17 2024. Picture: REUTERS/Vicente Gaibor del Pino
Quito — Ecuadorean prosecutor Cesar Suarez, who focused on pursuing organised transnational crime in Guayas province, one of the country’s most violent areas and the site of an on-air attack on a television station last week, has been killed, the attorney-general said on Wednesday.
Suarez, who had been placed in charge of investigating the television station attack, was travelling to a court hearing when he was killed, the council of the judiciary said in a statement condemning the attack.
The killing had the hallmarks of an assassination, police said in a statement, adding that the victim sustained a number of gunshot wounds.
Ecuador has suffered a recent burst of violence, including the gunmen interrupting the broadcast at TC Television in Guayaquil, the hostage-taking of more than 200 prison staff, explosions in several cities and the kidnapping of police officers.
In response President Daniel Noboa declared a 60-day state of emergency, including a night-time curfew, and designated 22 criminal groups as terrorist organisations.
“The criminals, the terrorists, will not hold back our commitment to Ecuadorean society,” attorney-general Diana Salazar said in a video posted to social media. “We call on the forces of order to guarantee the security of those who are carrying out their duties.”
Suarez was investigating the attack against TC Television. Police have arrested 13 people, including two minors, who are detained for suspected terrorism crimes.
“We reject all forms of violence as a response to the conflict we are experiencing and we ratify the strong commitment of the national government to supporting justice,” defence minister Gian Carlo Loffredo said in a message to journalists.
Salazar’s office has launched an investigation into Suarez’s killing.
Ecuadorean organised crime prosecutor killed
Council of the judiciary says Cesar Suarez was killed while travelling to a court hearing
Reuters
