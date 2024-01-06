Yellen from the rooftops, Janet says the US is undergoing a ‘soft landing’
US treasury secretary believes the overheated US economy will slow but a recession is unlikely
06 January 2024 - 10:56
WASHINGTON — US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that a “soft landing” in the US economy was now underway and a sustained period of low inflation and rising wages was needed for Americans “to feel good about their future prospects”.
Yellen told CNN in an interview after solid December job growth data that consumer spending patterns suggest confidence in the economy...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.