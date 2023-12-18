Chilean voters again reject new constitution

A person who is against the proposed new constitution holds signs reading "No means no" and "Boric out now" as they react to results of the referendum on a new Chilean constitution, in Santiago, Chile on December 17 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Pablo Sanhueza
Santiago/Valparaiso — Chileans have rejected a new conservative constitution to replace the one that dates back to the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.
With 99.65% of ballot boxes tallied, altogether about 55.76% Chileans voted against it and 44.24% for it.
This is the second draft constitution in as many years that voters rejected to replace its current text, a process born after large-scale, passionate and at times violent protests against inequality gripped the country in 2019.
“The country got polarised, divided”, President Gabriel Boric said in a televised address. He said the result shows the process “didn't channel the hopes of having a new constitution written by everyone”.
Boric reiterated his government would not for a third rewrite and would move forward with pension and tax reform through the legislature.
“What the citizenry is demanding is a better capacity for dialogue, of consensus, but most of all action,” Boric said.
Many Chileans voiced distrust and disenchantment with the process after years of polarisation and political infighting.
Nina Vidal, 65, a secretary in the coastal city of Valparaiso, said on Sunday that she was inspired by the first referendum but lost confidence in the second referendum.
“I sincerely thought things were going to change” the first time, she said after casting her ballot. “But unfortunately, nothing changes.”
The first assembly elected to draft a new text was dominated by leftist forces, and the draft focused on social, indigenous, environmental and gender rights. But that text was overwhelmingly rejected by voters last September.
The electorate swung right for the second draft and voters elected an assembly dominated by conservative parties.
That text was considered more conservative and market-friendly than the 1980 constitution it could replace. It placed private property rights and strict rules about immigration and abortion at its centre.
“Finally, after four years of intense debate and constitutional conversation, we've ended up at the same point,” said political analyst Kenneth Bunker. He said that the end of the vote should bring more political stability and confidence for investors.
Bunker said the question is what the government will do next.
“It's easier to change the constitution today and the question is how hard the government will push,” said Bunker.
“I don't think the conversation is going to stop.” He said he expects the issue to be key in the next presidential election.
Some voters lamented the country’s political polarisation, which they said made it impossible for them to agree on a replacement constitution.
“Our differences are so irreconcilable that we cannot find a middle ground from which to move forward, and that is very sad indeed,” said architect Claudio Fernandez, 41, in capital Santiago.
Chilean voters again reject new constitution
President Gabriel Boric blames polarisation for failure to replace Pinochet dictatorship’s version
Santiago/Valparaiso — Chileans have rejected a new conservative constitution to replace the one that dates back to the Augusto Pinochet dictatorship.
With 99.65% of ballot boxes tallied, altogether about 55.76% Chileans voted against it and 44.24% for it.
This is the second draft constitution in as many years that voters rejected to replace its current text, a process born after large-scale, passionate and at times violent protests against inequality gripped the country in 2019.
“The country got polarised, divided”, President Gabriel Boric said in a televised address. He said the result shows the process “didn't channel the hopes of having a new constitution written by everyone”.
Boric reiterated his government would not for a third rewrite and would move forward with pension and tax reform through the legislature.
“What the citizenry is demanding is a better capacity for dialogue, of consensus, but most of all action,” Boric said.
Many Chileans voiced distrust and disenchantment with the process after years of polarisation and political infighting.
Nina Vidal, 65, a secretary in the coastal city of Valparaiso, said on Sunday that she was inspired by the first referendum but lost confidence in the second referendum.
“I sincerely thought things were going to change” the first time, she said after casting her ballot. “But unfortunately, nothing changes.”
The first assembly elected to draft a new text was dominated by leftist forces, and the draft focused on social, indigenous, environmental and gender rights. But that text was overwhelmingly rejected by voters last September.
The electorate swung right for the second draft and voters elected an assembly dominated by conservative parties.
That text was considered more conservative and market-friendly than the 1980 constitution it could replace. It placed private property rights and strict rules about immigration and abortion at its centre.
“Finally, after four years of intense debate and constitutional conversation, we've ended up at the same point,” said political analyst Kenneth Bunker. He said that the end of the vote should bring more political stability and confidence for investors.
Bunker said the question is what the government will do next.
“It's easier to change the constitution today and the question is how hard the government will push,” said Bunker.
“I don't think the conversation is going to stop.” He said he expects the issue to be key in the next presidential election.
Some voters lamented the country’s political polarisation, which they said made it impossible for them to agree on a replacement constitution.
“Our differences are so irreconcilable that we cannot find a middle ground from which to move forward, and that is very sad indeed,” said architect Claudio Fernandez, 41, in capital Santiago.
Reuters
Javier Milei takes office warning Argentina an economic shock is unavoidable
Chile abortion clause stirs debate
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Thirsty data centres leave Latin Americans parched
Chile marks 50 years since Pinochet’s bloody coup
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.