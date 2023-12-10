Tornadoes and storms leave at least six dead in Tennessee

A car buried under rubble on Main Street after a tornado hit Hendersonville, Tennessee, the US, December 9 2023. Picture: ANDREW NELLES/USA TODAY NETWORK/REUTERS
Washington — Severe storms and tornadoes in Tennessee left at least six people dead on Saturday and caused what local emergency services described as extensive damage, with tens of thousands of residents without power.
“At this time we can confirm that three people are deceased, two adults and one child as a result of the tornado that touched down this afternoon. Additionally, 23 people have been treated at the hospital,” Montgomery County in Tennessee said on its Facebook page.
Three more deaths were reported in the suburbs of Nashville, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management said on X.
More than 80,000 people in Tennessee were left without power as of Saturday evening, according to outage tracking website poweroutage.us.
“This is a sad day for our community. We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones and lost their homes,” Montgomery County mayor Wes Golden said.
The Montgomery County sheriff’s office said there was damage to several homes in the city of Clarksville.
Multiple trees, power lines and houses were also hit by storms in the rural town of Dresden, emergency services said.
Montgomery County, where Clarksville is located, has a population of more than 220,000.
Officials urged people to stay off the roads as emergency services were responding to the situation in different areas.
“We are still in the search and rescue phase of this disaster,” Montgomery County said in its Facebook statement. A local school and church were set up to shelter those displaced or in need of assistance, the statement added.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado emergency alert earlier on Saturday afternoon for several Nashville suburbs.
“This is a day that nobody wanted or expected,” Clarksville mayor Joe Pitts said. “We know there’s extensive damage throughout the community.”
Tornadoes and storms leave at least six dead in Tennessee
More than 80,000 people have no electricity after extensive damage to power lines and houses
Washington — Severe storms and tornadoes in Tennessee left at least six people dead on Saturday and caused what local emergency services described as extensive damage, with tens of thousands of residents without power.
“At this time we can confirm that three people are deceased, two adults and one child as a result of the tornado that touched down this afternoon. Additionally, 23 people have been treated at the hospital,” Montgomery County in Tennessee said on its Facebook page.
Three more deaths were reported in the suburbs of Nashville, the Nashville Office of Emergency Management said on X.
More than 80,000 people in Tennessee were left without power as of Saturday evening, according to outage tracking website poweroutage.us.
“This is a sad day for our community. We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones and lost their homes,” Montgomery County mayor Wes Golden said.
The Montgomery County sheriff’s office said there was damage to several homes in the city of Clarksville.
Multiple trees, power lines and houses were also hit by storms in the rural town of Dresden, emergency services said.
Montgomery County, where Clarksville is located, has a population of more than 220,000.
Officials urged people to stay off the roads as emergency services were responding to the situation in different areas.
“We are still in the search and rescue phase of this disaster,” Montgomery County said in its Facebook statement. A local school and church were set up to shelter those displaced or in need of assistance, the statement added.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado emergency alert earlier on Saturday afternoon for several Nashville suburbs.
“This is a day that nobody wanted or expected,” Clarksville mayor Joe Pitts said. “We know there’s extensive damage throughout the community.”
Reuters
World is near danger zone for climate tipping points
Tanzania flood, landslide death toll rises to more than 60
Not enough funds to help conflict-hit states build homes equipped for climate change
Greek villager has lost hope
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Related Articles
Warmest year in 125,000 years awaits as temperatures soar
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Crash of the century, again
Evacuation orders double as British Columbia wildfires intensify
Search for missing continues as Maui wildfires death toll hits 93
US firefighters may walk out over pay cuts
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.