World / Americas

Fed holds rates steady at 22-year high

US economic activity expanded at a ‘strong pace’ in the third quarter

01 November 2023 - 20:57
by Howard Schneider
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
A cyclist passes the Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: CHRIS WATTIE/REUTERS
A cyclist passes the Federal Reserve building in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: CHRIS WATTIE/REUTERS

Washington — The Federal Reserve held interest rates steady on Wednesday but left the door open to a further increase in borrowing costs in a policy statement that acknowledged the US economy’s surprising strength.

It also nodded to the tighter financial conditions faced by businesses and households.

“Economic activity expanded at a strong pace in the third quarter,” the US central bank said in a policy statement after a two-day meeting in which officials unanimously agreed to leave the benchmark overnight interest rate in the 5.25%-5.50% range where it has been since July at a 22-year high. 

The language marked an upgrade to the “solid pace” of activity the Fed saw as of its September meeting, and followed on recent data that showed US GDP grew at a 4.9% annual rate in the third quarter.

US stocks edged higher following the release of the policy statement while the US dollar pared gains against a basket of currencies. US treasury yields fell to session lows.

“The statement leans to the dovish side,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities. “The fact that they left rates unchanged for the second time in a row suggests the Fed might leave rates unchanged in December. And if they do, that means the Fed is done.”

Though markets think the Fed’s rate-hiking campaign may be finished, with financial conditions tightening on their own through higher market-based interest rates, data pointing to a stronger-than-expected economy and labour market have kept the prospect of another hike on the table.

The Fed’s latest statement noted that with job gains still “strong” and inflation still “elevated,” the central bank continues to consider “the extent of additional policy firming that may be appropriate to return inflation to 2% over time.”

Fed Chair Jerome Powell was due to hold a press conference later in the afternoon to elaborate on the statement and an economic outlook that, so far, has defied expectations of an imminent slowdown.

His words may take on particular importance to investors trying to divine whether the Fed still plans to raise rates again, as a majority of its officials indicated in a September round of economic projections.

The policy statement itself has become increasingly spare as officials have become less certain about their next move, balancing a sluggish but continuing fall in inflation against a sense the economy is likely to slow in coming months, and concern that pushing too much harder with rate increases could cause it to slow more than needed.

The statement said the Fed was still watching the developing impact of its past rate hikes as it mulled further action, cognisant of “the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments”.

The phrase has been used to indicate a degree of patience in deciding on further rate increases, and an acknowledgment that the full impact of the 5.25 percentage points in rate hikes since March of 2022 has yet to be felt.

Adding to the possible pressure is a rise in market-based interest rates that could further dampen economic growth.

The statement nodded to that possible impact, adding a reference to tighter financial conditions as one of the factors “likely to weigh on economic activity”, with still uncertain effects.

Reuters 

Global stocks creep higher ahead of Fed rate decision

Yen strengthens on talk of Bank of Japan intervention but still remains near one-year low
Markets
8 hours ago

Economists expect inflation to dog world economy in 2024

The main risk is that it turns out higher than they forecast, suggesting interest rates will also remain higher for longer, a poll shows
World
5 days ago

Another rate hike could be on the cards in November

BMI-FitchSolutions believes it will be a close call given the economic realities at play, but expects a modest hike
Economy
6 days ago

US GDP surges 4.9% in third quarter on stronger consumer spending

Third-quarter GDP grew at the fastest rate since 2021
World
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Jordan recalls envoy to Israel in protest over ...
World / Middle East
2.
Fed holds rates steady at 22-year high
World / Americas
3.
US, China and scores of governments sign AI ...
World / Europe
4.
Panama Canal reduces ship crossings amid severe ...
World / Americas
5.
Ukrainian drone fleet are ‘the eyes of the gods ...
World / Europe

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.