US offers legal status to migrant families separated under Trump

The agreement applies to some 3,900 children separated from their parents during Trump’s four-year presidency

16 October 2023 - 19:13
by Ted Hesson
Migrants from El Salvador seeking asylum attempt to cross a wire fence to return to Mexico, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. File photo: JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ/REUTERS
Washington — The US will offer migrant families separated at the US-Mexico border under then-President Donald Trump temporary legal status and other benefits while barring similar separations in the future, according to a summary of a settlement agreement filed on Monday.

The agreement now applies to some 3,900 children separated from their parents during Trump’s four-year presidency that began in January 2017, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which represents separated families in a lawsuit first filed in 2018.

The number of children covered will likely expand, the ACLU said.

The settlement is part of an ongoing effort by US President Joe Biden’s Democratic administration to reunite families separated under Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy instituted in 2018, which called for the prosecution of all unauthorised border crossers.

Government watchdogs and immigration advocates have found the separations began before and continued after the policy’s official start.

The agreement will be subject to a US district court judge’s approval. Trump, the front-runner to become the Republican nominee for president in 2024, has criticised Biden’s handling of border security and pledged to implement hardline immigration policies if re-elected.

