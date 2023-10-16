Migrants from El Salvador seeking asylum attempt to cross a wire fence to return to Mexico, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. File photo: JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ/REUTERS
Washington — The US will offer migrant families separated at the US-Mexico border under then-President Donald Trump temporary legal status and other benefits while barring similar separations in the future, according to a summary of a settlement agreement filed on Monday.
The agreement now applies to some 3,900 children separated from their parents during Trump’s four-year presidency that began in January 2017, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which represents separated families in a lawsuit first filed in 2018.
The number of children covered will likely expand, the ACLU said.
The settlement is part of an ongoing effort by US President Joe Biden’s Democratic administration to reunite families separated under Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy instituted in 2018, which called for the prosecution of all unauthorised border crossers.
Government watchdogs and immigration advocates have found the separations began before and continued after the policy’s official start.
The agreement will be subject to a US district court judge’s approval. Trump, the front-runner to become the Republican nominee for president in 2024, has criticised Biden’s handling of border security and pledged to implement hardline immigration policies if re-elected.
US offers legal status to migrant families separated under Trump
The agreement applies to some 3,900 children separated from their parents during Trump’s four-year presidency
Washington — The US will offer migrant families separated at the US-Mexico border under then-President Donald Trump temporary legal status and other benefits while barring similar separations in the future, according to a summary of a settlement agreement filed on Monday.
The agreement now applies to some 3,900 children separated from their parents during Trump’s four-year presidency that began in January 2017, according to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which represents separated families in a lawsuit first filed in 2018.
The number of children covered will likely expand, the ACLU said.
The settlement is part of an ongoing effort by US President Joe Biden’s Democratic administration to reunite families separated under Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy instituted in 2018, which called for the prosecution of all unauthorised border crossers.
Government watchdogs and immigration advocates have found the separations began before and continued after the policy’s official start.
The agreement will be subject to a US district court judge’s approval. Trump, the front-runner to become the Republican nominee for president in 2024, has criticised Biden’s handling of border security and pledged to implement hardline immigration policies if re-elected.
Reuters
Judge bars Trump from targeting prosecutors, witnesses in election case
Trump wants to testify that claims Russia supported 2016 elections are false
Australia’s referendum failure could lead to more divisive politics
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Ecuadoreans weigh return to leftist social policies
Trump’s attacks on US justice system face fresh test
US senator Bob Menendez charged with acting as a foreign agent for Egypt
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.