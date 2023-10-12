World / Americas

US bans British American Tobacco’s best-selling vape brand Vuse

Health regulator orders menthol and five other flavours off the market

12 October 2023 - 20:41
by Savyata Mishra
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/OLEG GAVRILOV
Picture: 123RF/OLEG GAVRILOV

The US health regulator on Thursday blocked the sale of six flavours of British American Tobacco’s (BAT) main vape brand, Vuse Alto, in the market including the menthol flavour that makes up a large portion of its sales.

The US Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) marketing denial orders (MDOs) for RJ Reynolds, owned by BAT, include three menthol-flavoured and three mixed berry-flavoured e-cigarette products, with each flavour being offered in three nicotine strengths.

“RJ Reynolds Vapor company intends to challenge denials and will seek a stay of enforcement of menthol denial immediately,” BAT said.

According to the FDA, evidence submitted by RJ Reynolds “did not demonstrate that the menthol- and mixed berry-flavored products provided an added benefit for adults who smoke cigarettes — in terms of complete switching or significant smoking reduction — relative to that of tobacco-flavored products that is sufficient to outweigh the known risks to youth”.

But the company may submit new applications for the products that are subject to these MDOs, it said.

In the past, companies have challenged FDA decisions in court, with some success.

A subsidiary of rival Imperial Brands had disputed the FDA’s decision to ban its flavored and unflavored vape products. A U.S. appeals court in August agreed that its unflavored products should be reviewed again by the FDA.

Vuse Alto makes up the vast majority of BAT’s vape volumes in the US, with menthol flavours accounting for about 70% of that, Jefferies said in a March 2023 note.

A rise in disposable vapes has dented BAT’s business in the world’s largest market for such products. Its US vape volumes were down 6.5% in the first half of 2023.

BAT bought out RJ Reynolds for $49.4bn in 2017, gaining access to the lucrative and highly regulated US market after a long absence since 2004.

Reuters 

UK wants to raise legal smoking age by a year every year in tobacco crackdown

Sunak wants to phase out youth smoking by 2040, but tobacco companies warn the plan will boost the black market
World
1 week ago

Philip Morris hits the US lobby as IQOS launch nears

Cigarette company has spent billions of dollars developing the heated tobacco product in a bid to transform its image
Companies
2 weeks ago

British American Tobacco sells Russian business to management

The company completes a zero-gain exit from Russia and Belarus
Companies
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Nigeria lifts forex ban on 43 items amid naira ...
World / Africa
2.
US senator Bob Menendez charged with acting as a ...
World / Americas
3.
US bans British American Tobacco’s best-selling ...
World / Americas
4.
Blinken offers US support to Israel, urges ...
World / Middle East
5.
US consumer prices rise in September
World / Americas

Related Articles

PHILIP SHORT: Scratching below the surface of tobacco companies

Opinion

BAT posts rosy first-half profit due in part to pricier cigarettes

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.