Presidential candidates vie to crack down on Ecuador’s drug exports

Guayaquil/Quiti — Presidential candidates in Ecuador are pledging to use the military to crack down on drug exports from the country’s ports, where more than half of banana shipments flagged as suspicious and searched by authorities hide packages of cocaine.
Cocaine is also increasingly found in shipments of tuna, as well as hidden in hollowed-out pineapples and stashed amid sugar, police say.
The security situation in Ecuador has sharply deteriorated in recent years, one factor in South America’s migrant exodus. The outgoing government has blamed an increase in murders, prison violence and other crimes on the growing presence of drug gangs.
Police have seized about 50 tonnes of drugs at the country’s two principal ports in 2023.
The 6,500 containers of bananas which leave Ecuador — the world’s top banana exporter — each week, many bound for Europe, are a top target for smugglers, then national anti-narcotics director Pablo Ramirez said in September.
The two presidential candidates in the upcoming October 15 election — business heir Daniel Noboa and leftist Luisa Gonzalez — have said something needs to be done. Both have promised to militarise ports and airports to fight the drug trafficking. Alongside the economy, security is a top concern, voters say.
Gonzalez, a protégé of former leftist president Rafael Correa, who led the first round but is now polling slightly behind her rival, said during a televised debate earlier this month she would use the military to retake control of ports and prisons, though she did not give details of her plan.
Meanwhile, Noboa, whose father is banana magnate Alvaro Noboa, has said he will use technology to support military protection of exports on highways and install scanners at toll stations and ports.
The government of President Guillermo Lasso has struggled to make headway against the gangs.
In September it said it would increase oversight after it detected that about 36,000ha of land in Ecuador registered as banana farms in the export registration system do not even exist.
Scanners installed by the government at seven ports and airports in Quito and Guayaquil are set to begin working in November. Lasso also agreed to hold joint anti-drug operations with the US Coast Guard, but the deal must be ratified by Ecuador’s congress.
SHIPMENT INSPECTIONS
The banana exporters’ association says it spends nearly $100m a year on security equipment and inspections of about 40% of shipments.
“We are victims of organised crime, we are making a big effort,” said association director Jose Hidalgo.
In many cases shipments found to contain drugs have to be thrown out, though the association would not give an estimate of its industry’s losses.
The percentage of searched banana shipments which contained cocaine has fallen this year, but it is still high — at 57% in 2023, from 70% in 2022, according to police figures.
There is evidence some drugs may be being displaced elsewhere, with the amount of searched tuna shipments containing drugs rising to 9% from 3%.
Drugs can be hard to spot amid the thousands of containers, especially creatively hidden narcotics like those stuffed in hollowed-out pineapples.
Police estimate that about 70% of smuggled cocaine is introduced into banana shipments either at farms or during transport to ports, but traffickers also sometimes add drugs to sealed or refrigerated containers at the ports or once boats are at sea, Ramirez said.
Traffickers are also sending drugs to more locations outside usual destinations in the US and Europe, he said.
“In May we had two destinations that we hadn’t had before ... Sierra Leone and Hong Kong,” Ramirez said.
Presidential candidates vie to crack down on Ecuador’s drug exports
Deteriorating situation is one of the causes of mass exodus
Guayaquil/Quiti — Presidential candidates in Ecuador are pledging to use the military to crack down on drug exports from the country’s ports, where more than half of banana shipments flagged as suspicious and searched by authorities hide packages of cocaine.
Cocaine is also increasingly found in shipments of tuna, as well as hidden in hollowed-out pineapples and stashed amid sugar, police say.
The security situation in Ecuador has sharply deteriorated in recent years, one factor in South America’s migrant exodus. The outgoing government has blamed an increase in murders, prison violence and other crimes on the growing presence of drug gangs.
Police have seized about 50 tonnes of drugs at the country’s two principal ports in 2023.
The 6,500 containers of bananas which leave Ecuador — the world’s top banana exporter — each week, many bound for Europe, are a top target for smugglers, then national anti-narcotics director Pablo Ramirez said in September.
The two presidential candidates in the upcoming October 15 election — business heir Daniel Noboa and leftist Luisa Gonzalez — have said something needs to be done. Both have promised to militarise ports and airports to fight the drug trafficking. Alongside the economy, security is a top concern, voters say.
Gonzalez, a protégé of former leftist president Rafael Correa, who led the first round but is now polling slightly behind her rival, said during a televised debate earlier this month she would use the military to retake control of ports and prisons, though she did not give details of her plan.
Meanwhile, Noboa, whose father is banana magnate Alvaro Noboa, has said he will use technology to support military protection of exports on highways and install scanners at toll stations and ports.
The government of President Guillermo Lasso has struggled to make headway against the gangs.
In September it said it would increase oversight after it detected that about 36,000ha of land in Ecuador registered as banana farms in the export registration system do not even exist.
Scanners installed by the government at seven ports and airports in Quito and Guayaquil are set to begin working in November. Lasso also agreed to hold joint anti-drug operations with the US Coast Guard, but the deal must be ratified by Ecuador’s congress.
SHIPMENT INSPECTIONS
The banana exporters’ association says it spends nearly $100m a year on security equipment and inspections of about 40% of shipments.
“We are victims of organised crime, we are making a big effort,” said association director Jose Hidalgo.
In many cases shipments found to contain drugs have to be thrown out, though the association would not give an estimate of its industry’s losses.
The percentage of searched banana shipments which contained cocaine has fallen this year, but it is still high — at 57% in 2023, from 70% in 2022, according to police figures.
There is evidence some drugs may be being displaced elsewhere, with the amount of searched tuna shipments containing drugs rising to 9% from 3%.
Drugs can be hard to spot amid the thousands of containers, especially creatively hidden narcotics like those stuffed in hollowed-out pineapples.
Police estimate that about 70% of smuggled cocaine is introduced into banana shipments either at farms or during transport to ports, but traffickers also sometimes add drugs to sealed or refrigerated containers at the ports or once boats are at sea, Ramirez said.
Traffickers are also sending drugs to more locations outside usual destinations in the US and Europe, he said.
“In May we had two destinations that we hadn’t had before ... Sierra Leone and Hong Kong,” Ramirez said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.