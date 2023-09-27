Donald Trump fraudulently inflated property values, New York judge rules

Donald Trump speaks during a 2024 presidential election campaign event in Summerville, South Carolina, the US, on September 25 2023. Picture: SAM WOLFE/REUTERS
New York — A New York judge found Donald Trump and his family business fraudulently inflated the value of his properties and other assets, in a major defeat for the US presidential hopeful that could severely hamper his ability to do business in the state.
The scathing decision by justice Arthur Engoron of New York state court in Manhattan will make it easier for state attorney-general Letitia James to establish damages at a scheduled October 2 trial.
Engoron ordered the cancellation of certificates that let some of Trump’s businesses, including the Trump Organization, operate in New York, and ordered the appointment of a receiver to manage the businesses' dissolution.
The judge described how Trump, his adult sons Donald Jr and Eric, the Trump Organization and other defendants made up valuations and inflated Trump's net worth to suit their business needs.
“That is a fantasy world, not the real world,” Engoron wrote.
The judge also sanctioned the defendants’ lawyers for making “preposterous” legal arguments and fuelling their clients’ “obstreperous” conduct.
Trump and the other defendants plan to appeal.
“Today’s outrageous decision is completely disconnected from the facts and governing law,” Trump lawyer Christopher Kise said. “President Trump and his family will seek all available appellate remedies to rectify this miscarriage of justice.”
James said she looks forward to presenting the rest of her case at trial.
Trump is seeking the Republican presidential nomination for 2024 and has maintained a commanding lead in the race despite the criminal charges he faces in multiple cases.
In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump called accusations that he committed fraud “ridiculous and untrue,” and blasted Engoron as a “DERANGED” judge doing the bidding of James, a Democrat.
“This is Democrat Political Lawfare, and a Witch Hunt at a level never seen before,” Trump wrote. “If they can do this to me, they can do this to YOU!”
Trump has repeatedly asserted without evidence that indictments he faces are “witch hunts”.
James sued Trump in September 2022, accusing him, three of his adult children and the Trump Organization of lying for a decade about asset values and his net worth to defraud banks and insurers into providing better terms.
Conclusive evidence
Engoron said James submitted “conclusive evidence” that Trump had overstated his net worth by between $812m and $2.2bn.
“Even in the world of high finance, this court cannot endorse a proposition that finds a misstatement of at least $812m dollars to be 'immaterial',” he wrote.
The judge said Trump’s overvaluations included his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, his penthouse apartment in Manhattan’s Trump Tower, and various office buildings and golf courses.
He took particular issue with Trump’s claim that the penthouse was 2,787m², nearly three times its actual size, resulting in an overvaluation of as much as $207m.
“A discrepancy of this order of magnitude, by a real estate developer sizing up his own living space of decades, can only be considered fraud,” Engoron wrote.
The judge said Trump also grossly overvalued Mar-a-Lago, estimating it was worth as much as $612m, though an assessor said its market value was no more than $27.6m.
Engoron also chided Trump for offering defences in a deposition that were “wholly without basis,” including that there was nothing wrong with how he valued properties in a given year if their values subsequently went up.
Trump also faces a slew of other litigation, including four indictments accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat by Democrat Joe Biden, hoarding classified materials, and covering up hush money payments to a porn star.
Trump also faces a January civil trial over damages he owes for defaming the writer E Jean Carroll, who claimed he raped her. He denies wrongdoing in all cases.
