Joe Biden announces first members of African diaspora council

Viola Davis poses at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17 2023. Picture: GONZALO FUENTES/REUTERS
Washington — US President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced the first members of the President’s Advisory Council on African Diaspora Engagement, including actor Viola Davis, who will advise Washington on deepening ties with African communities.
Washington has sought to stress the region’s importance and counter challenges posed by China and Russia to the US’s interests in the region.
Washington announced plans to establish the council in December last year during the US-Africa Summit.
The council will advise the president on a range of issues, including how to strengthen relations between Africa and the US, promote trade and investment and build educational exchanges, among other issues, Judd Devermont, the national security council’s senior director for African Affairs, told reporters.
The chair of the council will be Silvester Beaman, the Bishop of the African Methodist Episcopal Church who pronounced the benediction at Biden’s inauguration in 2021.
In addition to Viola Davis, members include: Patrick Gaspard, the president and CEO of the Center for American Progress think- tank; CD Glin, president of the PepsiCo Foundation and global head of social impact for the company; and Almaz Negash, founder of the African Diaspora Network.
WNBA star and basketball analyst Chiney Ogwumike is also in the list, among others.
Davis this year won a Grammy for her audio recording of her memoir Finding Me, granting her entry into the ranks of “EGOT” winners with an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.
The White House in a press release said Davis was “a revered artist, activist, producer, philanthropist”, who “has partnered with multiple programmes to eliminate child hunger in the US”.
The US aims to position itself as a better partner to African countries as China has sought to expand its influence by funding infrastructure projects on the continent and elsewhere.
Russia held its first Africa summit in 2019 and since sending troops into Ukraine has been pushing harder for influence and business on a continent where its Wagner mercenary group remains active.
