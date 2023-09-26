Canada’s speaker Anthony Rota resigns over former Nazi furore

Canadian House of Commons speaker Anthony Rota on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, September 25 2023. Picture: BLAIR GABLE/REUTERS
Ottawa — The speaker of Canada’s House of Commons on Tuesday said he would quit, a few days after he publicly praised a former Nazi soldier in parliament.
Anthony Rota told legislators he had made a mistake by inviting a former soldier Yaroslav Hunka, 98, to attend a session in the House honouring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last Friday. Rota publicly recognised Hunka, calling him a Ukrainian hero.
The speaker’s position rapidly become untenable after it emerged that Hunka, who received two standing ovations from legislators and applause Zelensky, had served in one of Adolf Hitler’s Waffen-SS units during World War 2. Russia called the incident outrageous.
“That public recognition has caused pain to individuals and communities, including the Jewish community in Canada and around the world ... I accept full responsibility for my actions,” said Rota, a member of the ruling Liberal party, adding his resignation would take effect on Wednesday. Until then a deputy speaker will be in charge.
The episode played into the narrative promoted by Russian President Vladimir Putin that he sent his army into Ukraine last year to “demilitarise and denazify” the country, a charge Kyiv and Western allies say is baseless.
The furore helped tarnish the visit by Zelensky, who thanked Canada for the more than C$1bn in aid and weapons it has provided since Russia invaded in February 2022.
Foreign minister Melanie Joly had earlier said Rota should resign while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called on him to ponder his future.
“Obviously it’s extremely upsetting that this happened,” Trudeau told reporters. “The speaker has acknowledged his mistake and has apologised, but this is something that is deeply embarrassing to the parliament of Canada, and by extension, to all Canadians.”.
Although opposition parties blamed what they called failings by Trudeau’s Liberal government for the affair, Rota said he took sole responsibility for what had happened. Hunka lives in Rota’s parliamentary constituency.
Update: September 26 2023 This story has been updated with Rota's resignation.
Canada’s speaker Anthony Rota resigns over former Nazi furore
