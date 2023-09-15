US anti-Semitism is at record levels, says Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden delivers remarks on his economic agenda at Prince George's Community College in Largo, Maryland, US September 14 2023. REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST
Washington — US President Joe Biden told top American rabbis on Thursday that he felt anti-Semitism has “risen to record levels” and was a big challenge for the entire country, while also taking a dig at Republican former president Donald Trump over the issue.
“Anti-Semitism has risen to record levels,” Biden said in a call with US rabbis to commemorate the Jewish High Holidays.
“In the past several years, it has been given too much oxygen,” Biden added.
The Democratic president said in the call that the 2017 “Unite the Right” white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, made him decide that he should run for president.
The rally followed months of protests over the city's plan to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee. Hundreds of white nationalists travelled to Charlottesville in August 2017, with some marching on the University of Virginia campus carrying torches and chanting “Jews will not replace us!”
Trump, who was president at the time, was criticised for initially saying there were “fine people on both sides” after the rally devolved into violent clashes.
“That is when I decided I had to stay engaged instead of walking away,” Biden said in the call on Thursday, quoting Trump's remarks from then. The president added: “Silence is complicity.”
Trump denies allegations of anti-Semitism.
The social and political climate in the US has become fertile ground for anti-Semitism in recent years, according to a report released in April by advocacy group Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Tel Aviv University.
Expressions of hatred against Jews have become “mainstreamed and normalised,” and incidents of violence, vandalism, and harassment of Jews have increased, the report had said.
More than 3,600 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded in the US in 2022, more than in any year since ADL began tracking the issue in 1979.
US anti-Semitism is at record levels, says Joe Biden
More than 3,600 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded in the US in 2022
Washington — US President Joe Biden told top American rabbis on Thursday that he felt anti-Semitism has “risen to record levels” and was a big challenge for the entire country, while also taking a dig at Republican former president Donald Trump over the issue.
“Anti-Semitism has risen to record levels,” Biden said in a call with US rabbis to commemorate the Jewish High Holidays.
“In the past several years, it has been given too much oxygen,” Biden added.
The Democratic president said in the call that the 2017 “Unite the Right” white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, made him decide that he should run for president.
The rally followed months of protests over the city's plan to remove a statue of Confederate General Robert E Lee. Hundreds of white nationalists travelled to Charlottesville in August 2017, with some marching on the University of Virginia campus carrying torches and chanting “Jews will not replace us!”
Trump, who was president at the time, was criticised for initially saying there were “fine people on both sides” after the rally devolved into violent clashes.
“That is when I decided I had to stay engaged instead of walking away,” Biden said in the call on Thursday, quoting Trump's remarks from then. The president added: “Silence is complicity.”
Trump denies allegations of anti-Semitism.
The social and political climate in the US has become fertile ground for anti-Semitism in recent years, according to a report released in April by advocacy group Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Tel Aviv University.
Expressions of hatred against Jews have become “mainstreamed and normalised,” and incidents of violence, vandalism, and harassment of Jews have increased, the report had said.
More than 3,600 anti-Semitic incidents were recorded in the US in 2022, more than in any year since ADL began tracking the issue in 1979.
Reuters
Dutch PM says message displayed on Anne Frank House is ‘reprehensible’
Twitter hit with lawsuit over antisemitic posts
Pence tells Trump to apologise for dining with white supremacist
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Much to do about Bradley Cooper’s nose
Ye’s anti-Semitism does not dent Adidas, with €400m in quarterly sales
UK’s Labour suspends Diane Abbott for saying Jews experience prejudice, not ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.