Burning Man revellers in Nevada desert stranded by rain and mud

Dub Kitty and Ben Joos, of Idaho and Nevada, walk through the mud at Burning Man after a night of dancing with friends in the Nevada desert, September 2 2023. Picture: USA TODAY/TREVOR HUGHES/REUTERS
Carson City — Tens of thousands of revellers attending the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert have been asked to shelter in place and conserve food and water on Saturday after a rainstorm turned the site into mud.
Access to and from Black Rock City, the event’s site, was closed “for the remainder of the event”, organisers said on social media.
“Rain over the past 24 hours has created a situation that required a full stop of vehicle movement on the playa,” the US Bureau of Land Management, the agency that manages the land on which the event takes place, said. “More rain is expected over the next few days and conditions are not expected to improve enough to allow vehicles to enter the area.”
Thick, pasty mud surrounded Paul Reder’s RV on Saturday afternoon, as scattered patches of blue tried to break through the grey cloud cover above him.
A Burning Man attendee lies down in the mud and water in the Nevada desert, September 2 2023. Picture: USA TODAY/REUTERS
“Fortunately we’re in a fairly big camp with a lot of supplies,” Reder said on a video call. “As a community, everybody’s sharing with each other.”
Reder, who has been attending the event for 22 years, said he expected it would take at least two days for the area to dry out. While he was prepared to ride it out, he said some attendees are leaving the site on foot and trekking to the nearest highway.
More than 60,000 participants travel to and from the remote area in northwest Nevada every year, according to the event’s website, gathering in the temporary city to make art, dance and enjoy community. Local media reported there were more than 70,000 “burners” in Black Rock City.
The festival gets its name from its culminating event, the burning of a large wooden structure called the Man on the penultimate night. The gathering, which originated as a small function in 1986 on a San Francisco beach and is now also attended by celebrities and social media influencers, was scheduled to run from August 27 until September 4.
