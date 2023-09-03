World / Americas

Burning Man revellers in Nevada desert stranded by rain and mud

03 September 2023 - 17:37 Maria Caspani
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Dub Kitty and Ben Joos, of Idaho and Nevada, walk through the mud at Burning Man after a night of dancing with friends in the Nevada desert, September 2 2023. Picture: USA TODAY/TREVOR HUGHES/REUTERS
Dub Kitty and Ben Joos, of Idaho and Nevada, walk through the mud at Burning Man after a night of dancing with friends in the Nevada desert, September 2 2023. Picture: USA TODAY/TREVOR HUGHES/REUTERS

Carson City — Tens of thousands of revellers attending the Burning Man festival in the Nevada desert have been asked to shelter in place and conserve food and water on Saturday after a rainstorm turned the site into mud.

Access to and from Black Rock City, the event’s site, was closed “for the remainder of the event”, organisers said on social media.

“Rain over the past 24 hours has created a situation that required a full stop of vehicle movement on the playa,” the US Bureau of Land Management, the agency that manages the land on which the event takes place, said. “More rain is expected over the next few days and conditions are not expected to improve enough to allow vehicles to enter the area.”

Thick, pasty mud surrounded Paul Reder’s RV on Saturday afternoon, as scattered patches of blue tried to break through the grey cloud cover above him.

A Burning Man attendee lies down in the mud and water in the Nevada desert, September 2 2023. Picture: USA TODAY/REUTERS
A Burning Man attendee lies down in the mud and water in the Nevada desert, September 2 2023. Picture: USA TODAY/REUTERS

“Fortunately we’re in a fairly big camp with a lot of supplies,” Reder said on a video call. “As a community, everybody’s sharing with each other.”

Reder, who has been attending the event for 22 years, said he expected it would take at least two days for the area to dry out. While he was prepared to ride it out, he said some attendees are leaving the site on foot and trekking to the nearest highway.

More than 60,000 participants travel to and from the remote area in northwest Nevada every year, according to the event’s website, gathering in the temporary city to make art, dance and enjoy community. Local media reported there were more than 70,000 “burners” in Black Rock City.

The festival gets its name from its culminating event, the burning of a large wooden structure called the Man on the penultimate night. The gathering, which originated as a small function in 1986 on a San Francisco beach and is now also attended by celebrities and social media influencers, was scheduled to run from August 27 until September 4.

Reuters

Why is it easier to imagine the end of the world than the end of capitalism?

Is capitalism playing any role in hindering our ability to the take necessary global action on climate change?
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: The weakest links in SA’s climate bill

Public comments highlight lack of penalties for companies that fail to implement greenhouse gas mitigation plan
Opinion
4 days ago

Goodbye, beach life, as we mourn the death of summer

Rising global temperatures appear to be killing the version of the season when holidays are taken beside the oceans
Life
1 month ago

Hot seas slow Panama Canal shipping

The body that manages the waterway has reduced maximum weights and daily crossings
World
1 week ago

Nearly 40 people die in devastating Hawaii wildfires

More than 11,000 travellers had been evacuated from Maui by Wednesday
World
3 weeks ago

Red alerts as heavy rain batters Sweden and Norway

A train derailed and roads flooded in the most extreme wet weather system to hit the region in decades
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Italy economy minister defends windfall bank tax ...
World / Europe
2.
Mission accomplished: India puts moon rover to ...
World / Asia
3.
Putin to meet Erdogan amid push to revive grain ...
World / Europe
4.
Burning Man revellers in Nevada desert stranded ...
World / Americas
5.
Russian drones target Ukraine’s Danube port ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: GDP growth number will lead the line-up

Economy

Australia settles class-action suit relating to climate change and bonds

World / Asia

IMF: Climate change will escalate conflict in Africa

World

London expands low-emission zone amid outcry

World / Europe

EDITORIAL: Parliament in race against time

Opinion / Editorials

Santam weathers climate change storm

Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.