US unemployment rate rises while wage growth cools as labour market slows
A rise in the unemployment rate indicates the US Federal Reserve will keep rates on hold at its meeting later this month
01 September 2023 - 18:56
WASHINGTON — US job growth picked up in August, but the unemployment rate jumped to 3.8% and wage gains moderated, suggesting that labour market conditions are easing and cementing expectations that the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates this month.
The closely watched employment report from the Labour Department on Friday also showed 736,000 people entered the job market last month, boosting the participation rate to the highest level in 3-1/2 years...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.