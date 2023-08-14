A view of the city skyline and Huangpu river in Shanghai, China. File photo: ALY SONG/REUTERS
Shanghai — The Shanghai Stock Exchange has urged bankers to pay close attention to the marketing practices of Chinese drug and medical equipment makers seeking initial public offerings (IPOs) amid an escalating anti-corruption drive in the sector, sources said.
The bourse asked investment bankers and lawyers to ensure drugmakers’ compliance and legitimacy in sales and marketing activities, according to an internal publication the exchange sent to bankers in late July that was reviewed by Reuters.
Two banking sources familiar with the issue confirmed the information. The Shanghai exchange declined to comment.
The guidance comes as China in late July launched an anti-graft campaign, targeting the practice of salespeople bribing doctors in drug and medical equipment sales.
Under the stepped-up crackdown, a growing number of healthcare companies are shelving their IPO plans and listed medical firms also saw their shares slump in the past two weeks.
Bankers should carefully examine if the company, controlling shareholders or actual controllers conduct bribery in marketing activities, the exchange said in the publication.
“Sales and marketing fees are complicated and there could be hidden expenses,” the bourse said.
The bourse also asked bankers to check the authenticity of the marketing expenses and urged companies to fully disclose information in their prospectus.
Shanghai Stock Exchange urges bankers to closely vet Chinese medical firms IPOs
The bourse asked investment bankers and lawyers to ensure drugmakers’ compliance and legitimacy in sales and marketing activities
Shanghai — The Shanghai Stock Exchange has urged bankers to pay close attention to the marketing practices of Chinese drug and medical equipment makers seeking initial public offerings (IPOs) amid an escalating anti-corruption drive in the sector, sources said.
The bourse asked investment bankers and lawyers to ensure drugmakers’ compliance and legitimacy in sales and marketing activities, according to an internal publication the exchange sent to bankers in late July that was reviewed by Reuters.
Two banking sources familiar with the issue confirmed the information. The Shanghai exchange declined to comment.
The guidance comes as China in late July launched an anti-graft campaign, targeting the practice of salespeople bribing doctors in drug and medical equipment sales.
Under the stepped-up crackdown, a growing number of healthcare companies are shelving their IPO plans and listed medical firms also saw their shares slump in the past two weeks.
Bankers should carefully examine if the company, controlling shareholders or actual controllers conduct bribery in marketing activities, the exchange said in the publication.
“Sales and marketing fees are complicated and there could be hidden expenses,” the bourse said.
The bourse also asked bankers to check the authenticity of the marketing expenses and urged companies to fully disclose information in their prospectus.
Reuters
Lloyd’s of London ‘cuts cover’ on Taiwanese risk
End of Chinese tech crackdown sets tone as giants line up to report
Alibaba’s quarterly revenue hits two-year high
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Country Garden shares hit new low as debt hole deepens
BYD’s call on Chinese carmakers to ‘demolish old legends’ divides opinion
End of Chinese tech crackdown sets tone as giants line up to report
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.