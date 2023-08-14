World / Americas

Search for missing continues as Maui wildfires death toll hits 93

Firefighters are still battling flare-ups, days after the inferno destroyed much of the historic resort town of Lahaina

14 August 2023
A view of the remains of a residential home after it was destroyed during wildfires, in Kula on Maui island, Hawaii, US, on August 13 2023. Picture: MIKE BLAKE/REUTERS
Kahulu, Hawaii — The death toll from the Maui wildfires reached 93 on Sunday as relatives of the missing frantically searched for signs their loved ones may still be alive, while survivors grappled with the scale of the disaster and sought solace at church services.

Days after the inferno destroyed much of the historic resort town of Lahaina on Tuesday and Wednesday, crews of firefighters were still battling flare-ups, and cadaver dogs were sifting through the town’s charred ruins in search of victims.

The death toll made the blaze Hawaii’s worst natural disaster, surpassing a tsunami that killed 61 people in 1960, a year after Hawaii became a US state.

It was also the largest number of deaths from a US wildfire since 1918, when 453 people died in the Cloquet fire in Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to data from the National Fire Protection Association.

Many of the survivors took to Sunday church services, including Akanesi Vaa, 38, who said her family got stuck in traffic while trying to escape the flames.

Vaa, her husband and her children aged 15, 13 and 9 resorted to fleeing on foot and jumping a fence to safety. Along the way, an elderly woman pleading for help handed her a baby to care for. The woman and her husband were also able to make it over the fence.

“Many of us needed to hear today’s [Sunday’s] message,” Vaa said after attending church at King’s Cathedral in Kahului.

“All these ashes are going to turn into beauty. I know Lahaina will come back 10 times stronger.”

Really listening

Scott Landis, pastor at Keawal’i Church, a United Church of Christ congregation in Makena, said an unusually large crowd of 100 showed, nearly double what he would have expected on a typical Sunday in August.

“They were really listening. You could tell people were here, looking for a word of hope,” Landis said.

Among them were people who have family and friends unaccounted for, and they are “fearing the worst” he added.

Clinging to hopes of finding missing survivors, people sifted through a crowdsourced online database listing thousands of names of individuals who had been found as well as of those who remained unaccounted for.

Family and friends mobilised on social media, sharing information about their missing loved ones, asking for help in locating them.

“Still searching for my in-laws,” Heather Baylosis wrote in a Saturday Instagram post. “People are being found alive and severely disoriented due to what they have gone through. We are holding out hope!”

Megan Sweeting wrote on her Facebook page, “MISSING: My Dad, Michael Misaka, has been missing since the Lahaina Fires started. If there is any information out there regarding my dad please let me know. I just need to know he is safe.”

Investigate response

Hundreds of people are still missing, though a precise count remains unclear.

Hawaii governor Josh Green again vowed to investigate the response to the blaze and the emergency notification systems after some residents questioned whether more could have been done to warn them.

Some witnesses said they had little warning, describing their terror as the blaze destroyed the town around them in what seemed to be a matter of minutes. Others dove into the Pacific Ocean to escape.

Sirens stationed around the island, intended to warn of impending natural disasters, never sounded, and widespread power and cellular outages hampered other forms of alerts.

“We will know soon whether they did enough to get those sirens going,” Green told MSNBC.

The cost to rebuild Lahaina is estimated at $5.5bn, according to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema), with more than 2,200 structures damaged or destroyed and more than 850ha burnt.

Reuters

