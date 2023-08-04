‘It’s like the earth is burning,’ Bolivians says as Lake Titicaca dries up

A fisherwoman rows her boat through a narrow waterway near the shore of Lake Titicaca in the dry season in Huarina, Bolivia, on August 3 2023. Picture: CLAUDIA MORALES/REUTERS
Huarina, Bolivia — The parched shoreline and shrinking depths of Lake Titicaca are prompting growing alarm that an ago-old way of life around South America’s largest lake is slipping away as a brutal heatwave wreaks havoc on the southern hemisphere's winter.
Like many places suffering deadly consequences of climate change, the sprawling freshwater lake nestled in the Andes mountains on Bolivia's border with Peru now features a water level approaching an all-time low.
Globally, July was the hottest month on record, as prolonged dry spells take an especially heavy toll on humans and animals alike.
Titicaca is only 30cm away from reaching its record low of 1996 due to severe drought, said Lucia Walper, an official with Bolivia’s hydrology and meteorology service. She added that the drought could last until November in some parts of the country.
Farmers in the adjacent Huarina community are desperate for help.
“Look, this part is totally dry. There's no water,” said Isabel Apaza. “I don’t know what we’re going to do any more since we don't have food for our cows or lambs.”
For decades, the waters of Lake Titicaca have for decades ebbed and flowed at an altitude of around 3,800m above sea level, which makes it even more vulnerable to evaporation by solar radiation, according to experts at Bolivia's Oruro Technical University.
Along extended stretches of the lake's shore, once fertile areas have recently been reduced to dust.
“It’s like the earth is burning,” lamented Huarina leader Gabriel Flores.
Historic drought in South America has also slammed neighbouring Argentina's crucial farm sector, prompting the International Monetary Fund to forecast a 2.5% economic contraction this year as a result.
Meanwhile in Uruguay, the Canelon Grande Reservoir, a major source of drinking water for the capital Montevideo, shrivelled in June as water levels sank so low that grass covered much of the lake bed.
‘It’s like the earth is burning,’ Bolivians says as Lake Titicaca dries up
Titicaca is only 30cm away from reaching its record low of 1996 due to severe drought
Huarina, Bolivia — The parched shoreline and shrinking depths of Lake Titicaca are prompting growing alarm that an ago-old way of life around South America’s largest lake is slipping away as a brutal heatwave wreaks havoc on the southern hemisphere's winter.
Like many places suffering deadly consequences of climate change, the sprawling freshwater lake nestled in the Andes mountains on Bolivia's border with Peru now features a water level approaching an all-time low.
Globally, July was the hottest month on record, as prolonged dry spells take an especially heavy toll on humans and animals alike.
Titicaca is only 30cm away from reaching its record low of 1996 due to severe drought, said Lucia Walper, an official with Bolivia’s hydrology and meteorology service. She added that the drought could last until November in some parts of the country.
Farmers in the adjacent Huarina community are desperate for help.
“Look, this part is totally dry. There's no water,” said Isabel Apaza. “I don’t know what we’re going to do any more since we don't have food for our cows or lambs.”
For decades, the waters of Lake Titicaca have for decades ebbed and flowed at an altitude of around 3,800m above sea level, which makes it even more vulnerable to evaporation by solar radiation, according to experts at Bolivia's Oruro Technical University.
Along extended stretches of the lake's shore, once fertile areas have recently been reduced to dust.
“It’s like the earth is burning,” lamented Huarina leader Gabriel Flores.
Historic drought in South America has also slammed neighbouring Argentina's crucial farm sector, prompting the International Monetary Fund to forecast a 2.5% economic contraction this year as a result.
Meanwhile in Uruguay, the Canelon Grande Reservoir, a major source of drinking water for the capital Montevideo, shrivelled in June as water levels sank so low that grass covered much of the lake bed.
Reuters
Global warming on track for 3°C without drastic action, says new IPCC chair
BIG READ: Overheating planet needs extreme climate solutions
Women bear the brunt of extreme heat, researchers say
Record-hot oceans crank extreme weather up further
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
Typhoon Khanun set to head to Okinawa islands again in Japan
South Korean farmers lose hope as climate change bites
Goodbye, beach life, as we mourn the death of summer
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.