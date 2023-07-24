Myriad factors make it difficult to predict US petrol demand
Since American cars consume 9% of global oil, getting it right affects planning the green transition
24 July 2023
While US petrol demand is unlikely to rescale the prepandemic peaks of 2018 as the energy transition accelerates, the pace of its decline is uncertain, illustrating the challenge for industry and the government in planning the shift to a low-carbon economy.
The complex interplay between the transition, policy, economic performance and consumer preferences has made it harder than ever to forecast petrol demand.
Those forecasts are important for oil refiners making decisions on production and capacity, as well as for policymakers overseeing the transition. If refiners close capacity more quickly than demand drops, motorists could face higher fuel prices or even shortages.
American motorists alone consume 9% of all the world’s oil, so the trajectory of US petrol demand is arguably the most important consumption metric in determining global fuel prices.
“US petrol is the single biggest country-product combination in the oil markets, so it is really symbolic of something bigger: if this turns, then it could impact the entire energy transition's progress,” said Ciaran Healy, oil market analyst at the Paris-based International Energy Agency.
“What makes it particularly hard to predict US petrol demand is that it is so finely balanced — there is this dynamic equilibrium where you have a number of factors really pushing demand up, and a number of factors counteracting that.”
US petrol consumption was likely to have topped out at about 9.33-million barrels per day (bpd) in 2018, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA).
Since then, the postpandemic transition to a hybrid workplace has cut fuel demand for commuting. Rising vehicle efficiency standards have steadily increased the number of miles motorists drive per gallon, while a rapid hike in electric vehicle (EV) sales is eating away at fuel consumption. The spike in fuel prices after Russia invaded Ukraine also cut demand.
Against all that, there are more cars on the road than ever, and Americans are buying record numbers of vehicles that need a lot of petrol, such as pickups and SUVs.
With the difficulty of predicting where petrol demand goes from here, the EIA has revised its forecast several times in 2023 so far.
In January, it pegged demand this year at 8.74-million bpd, a fall from 8.76-million bpd last year. By July, it forecast demand to complete its postpandemic recovery this year at 8.92-million bpd — up from last year but 410,000 bpd short of the 2018 average annual record.
EVs are especially relevant in the medium-term version of the petrol story ... it’s likely to have a big impact, but exactly how much is hard to say.
Ciaran Healy, oil market analyst
The EIA forecasts demand for the motor fuel will fall to about 8.12-million bpd in 2030 in its reference case scenario. But it also says that depending on oil prices, policy changes, economic growth and EV sales, demand could range anywhere between 7.85-million bpd and 8.57-million bpd.
EVs are less than 1% of the 286-million vehicles on US roads, but sales are rising fast. They are expected to grow to 1.6-million cars this year from a million in 2022, and could rise to as many as 8.3-million by 2030, but only if carmakers meet the voluntary output pledges they have set in recent years, the IEA estimates.
“EVs are especially relevant in the medium-term version of the petrol story,” Healy said. “The numbers are rising fast, and the impact is almost entirely concentrated on petrol so it’s likely to have a big impact, but exactly how much is hard to say.”
The administration of US President Joe Biden is investing billions of dollars in promoting EVs through subsidies and infrastructure and is finalising steep efficiency improvement targets for combustion engines.
If EV sales and fuel efficiency rise as fast as the administration wants, drivers would cover 8% more miles between 2022 to 2030 on 16% less petrol consumption, JPMorgan analysts wrote in February.
This administration’s targets, however, could be modified by successors. The previous Trump administration rolled back efficiency targets set under former president Barack Obama.
JPMorgan estimates that efficiency gains and EV sales wiped about 100,000 bpd from petrol demand last year.
Efficiency
The US light-duty vehicle fleet’s fuel economy has grown to a record 42 miles per gallon (mpg) in 2022 from 13mpg in 1975, when corporate average fuel economy laws were first introduced, according to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) data. Biden wants to nearly double this to 52mpg by 2026. One mpg is equal to 0.425km/l.
Most Americans, however, are buying SUVs, pickups and minivans, which have the worst fuel efficiency in the light-duty vehicle fleet.
In 2022, SUVs accounted for a record 45% of new vehicle output, while pickups accounted for 16%, according to EPA data. Sedans and wagons fell to 26%. Pickups and SUVs had a fuel economy of 19.3mpg and 24.1mpg, respectively, in 2021. Sedans and wagons had the highest efficiency at 32.2mpg.
US refiners are geared to produce more petrol than anything else. During the pandemic, many oil companies and top trading outfits predicted demand would never recover. That precipitated refinery closures — six refineries shut or converted to biofuels production from 2020 to 2021, removing 750,000 bpd of capacity, according to the EIA.
Since then, some capacity has been added to match rising demand, and some refiners have started transitioning their output to focus on the growing petrochemicals markets, said Alex Hodes, energy analyst at StoneX.
Others are tapping international markets to make up for lower domestic demand, exporting a record 323-million barrels of petrol in 2022, according to EIA data.
Landlocked Midwest refiners are likely to be in the worst position because they do not have easy access to the export market, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.com.
The US could lose up to 2-million bpd, or more than 10% of refining capacity over the next five to 10 years, depending on the pace of the transition, he said.
