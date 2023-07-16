Digital doubles: actors and Hollywood battle over AI replicas
Artificial intelligence has become a sensitive issue for film and television
16 July 2023 - 18:37 Dawn Chmielewski
Picture: 123RF/SEMISATCH
Los Angeles — Like a plot from the anthology television series Black Mirror, the Screen Actors Guild says it is battling the studios for control over the digital replicas of performers that could be used “for the rest of eternity”.
The studios counter that they have offered groundbreaking protections from misuse of images.
Artificial intelligence (A) has become a sensitive issue for film and television actors, who fear that AI could be used to duplicate their voices and likenesses. Actors have used contract talks with the Hollywood studios to assert control over how these digital simulations are used on screen. It is one of several sticking points in contract talks with the Hollywood studios, which ended on Wednesday without agreement.
The AMPTP, the group negotiating on behalf of Walt Disney, Netflix and other big studios and streaming services, said it had agreed to a “groundbreaking AI proposal” that would protect performers’ digital likeness.
Such protections, the studios noted, would include gaining an actor’s consent to create and use a digital replica, or digitally alter their performance.
SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland took issue with that characterisation during a press conference in Los Angeles.
“They propose that our background performers should be able to be scanned, get paid for one day’s pay, and their company should own that scan of their image, their likeness, and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity,” said Crabtree-Ireland. “So if you think that’s a groundbreaking proposal, I suggest you think again.”
The AMPTP said SAG-AFTRA’s claim that the digital replicas of background actors may be used in perpetuity with no consent or compensation is false. It said the current proposal would restrict the use of the digital replica to the motion picture for which the background actor is employed. Any other use would require that actor’s consent and bargaining for the use, subject to a minimum payment, the studios said.
SAG-AFTRA is Hollywood’s largest union, representing 160,000 members, including actors, stunt performers and voice-over artists.
“I would like to see protections around AI, not to stop the technology,” said Linda Powell, first vice-president of New York local of SAG-AFTRA. “We know that the Earth is going to move forward, technology is going to move forward, but we don’t want to participate in a contract that will end up in any way replacing us.”
Digital doubles: actors and Hollywood battle over AI replicas
Artificial intelligence has become a sensitive issue for film and television
Los Angeles — Like a plot from the anthology television series Black Mirror, the Screen Actors Guild says it is battling the studios for control over the digital replicas of performers that could be used “for the rest of eternity”.
The studios counter that they have offered groundbreaking protections from misuse of images.
Artificial intelligence (A) has become a sensitive issue for film and television actors, who fear that AI could be used to duplicate their voices and likenesses. Actors have used contract talks with the Hollywood studios to assert control over how these digital simulations are used on screen. It is one of several sticking points in contract talks with the Hollywood studios, which ended on Wednesday without agreement.
The AMPTP, the group negotiating on behalf of Walt Disney, Netflix and other big studios and streaming services, said it had agreed to a “groundbreaking AI proposal” that would protect performers’ digital likeness.
Such protections, the studios noted, would include gaining an actor’s consent to create and use a digital replica, or digitally alter their performance.
SAG-AFTRA chief negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland took issue with that characterisation during a press conference in Los Angeles.
“They propose that our background performers should be able to be scanned, get paid for one day’s pay, and their company should own that scan of their image, their likeness, and should be able to use it for the rest of eternity,” said Crabtree-Ireland. “So if you think that’s a groundbreaking proposal, I suggest you think again.”
The AMPTP said SAG-AFTRA’s claim that the digital replicas of background actors may be used in perpetuity with no consent or compensation is false. It said the current proposal would restrict the use of the digital replica to the motion picture for which the background actor is employed. Any other use would require that actor’s consent and bargaining for the use, subject to a minimum payment, the studios said.
SAG-AFTRA is Hollywood’s largest union, representing 160,000 members, including actors, stunt performers and voice-over artists.
“I would like to see protections around AI, not to stop the technology,” said Linda Powell, first vice-president of New York local of SAG-AFTRA. “We know that the Earth is going to move forward, technology is going to move forward, but we don’t want to participate in a contract that will end up in any way replacing us.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Related Articles
US regulator probes ChatGPT maker over potential AI risks
OECD says AI ‘revolution’ likely to disrupt labour markets
Google’s Bard hits Europe and Brazil
CHARLES MOLAPISI: How to put AI to good, ethical use
Elon Musk launches new company, xAI
China puts stick in spokes of AI rollout wheel
Digital tech is engine of growth, says Ramaphosa
Hollywood actors likely to strike after talks with studios fail
JOHAN STEYN: An artificial intelligence strategy has become vital for business ...
JOHAN STEYN: ChatGPT raises serious privacy and security concerns
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.