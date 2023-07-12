US inflation eases to 3% in June as Fed makes headway
CPI posts smallest monthly gain since August 2021
12 July 2023 - 19:13 Lucia Mutikani
A man walks past the Federal Reserve in Washington, DC, the US. Picture: KEVIN LAMARQUE/REUTERS
Washington — US consumer prices rose modestly in June and registered their smallest annual increase in more than two years as inflation subsided further, but probably not fast enough to dissuade the Federal Reserve from resuming raising interest rates in July.
The report from the labour department on Wednesday also showed underlying consumer prices posting their smallest monthly gain since August 2021. The considerable slowdown in underlying inflation sparked a rally on the stock and bond markets, with investors convinced the US central bank’s fastest monetary policy tightening cycle since the 1980s was drawing to a close.
“Inflation isn’t dead, but the extraordinary pandemic push on prices from shortages and shift to stay-at-home purchases is clearly over, and the Fed for the first time has the upper hand in its inflation fight,” said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at Fwdbonds in New York.
The CPI gained 0.2% last month after edging up 0.1% in May. Shelter, which includes rents, accounted for 70% of the rise in the CPI last month. There were also increases in motor vehicle insurance and fuel prices, which rose 1%. These gains offset a decrease in the prices of used cars and trucks.
Food prices ticked up just 0.1%. Grocery food prices were unchanged amid further declines in the cost of eggs, cheaper meat and fish, which offset a 0.8% increase in fruits and vegetables.
In the 12 months through June, the CPI advanced 3%. That was the smallest year-on-year increase since March 2021 and followed a 4.0% rise in May.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI rising 0.3% last month and climbing 3.1% year-on-year.
Annual inflation is a third of what it was last June, when prices surged 9.1%, which was biggest increase since November 1981 and marked a peak in the year-on-year CPI rate. The year-on-year CPI is slowing in part as last year's large rises drop out of the calculation.
Cooling inflation also meant increased purchasing power for consumers. Inflation-adjusted weekly earnings for private workers rebounded 0.5% and were up 0.6% year on year.
President Joe Biden said the inflation and wages data were evidence that his economic policy, called “Bidenomics” by economists, was delivering results and vowed to “continue to fight for lower costs for families every day”.
Nevertheless, inflation remains above the Fed’s 2% target, with the labour market still tight. Though employment gains were the smallest in two-and-a-half years in June, the unemployment rate fell close to historically low levels and wage growth was strong.
Still, retreating inflation raised cautious optimism that the economy would avoid a recession.
It also bolstered the argument against further rate hikes. The US Federal Reserve has signalled two rate hikes this year, including the one expected this month.
“We have a lot more data between now and September’s meeting,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. “But the evidence is building that the Fed will ‘watch and wait’ after they raise rates this month.”
The dollar headed to the lowest in more than a year by one measure — all in anticipation that the Fed might ease up.
Financial markets have almost priced in a 25 basis points (bps) interest rate increase at the Fed’s July 25-26 policy meeting, according to CME’s FedWatch tool.
The central bank skipped raising rates in June after hiking its policy rate by 500 bps since March 2022.
The improving inflation environment was underscored by a moderation in the pace of increase in underlying prices.
Excluding the volatile food and energy categories, the CPI increased 0.2% in June, the smallest gain since August 2021. It was the first time in six months that the so-called core CPI did not post monthly gains of at least 0.4%.
The core CPI was lifted by a 0.4% increase in shelter costs, which followed a 0.6% rise in May.
Airline tickets were 8.1% cheaper, posting the biggest decline in nearly a year. There were also decreases in the prices of communication services and household furnishings and operations.
Healthcare costs were unchanged as were the prices of prescription medication. Services prices rose 0.3%, matching May’s gain. Excluding rental housing, services rebounded 0.2%, reversing the prior month’s decline.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.