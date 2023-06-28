Survey points to rise in online hate

Business Day TV spoke to FNB senior economist Siphamandla Mkhwanazi
Washington — More than half of Americans surveyed in the past year reported experiencing online harassment and hate, including more than 75% of transgender responders, advocacy group Anti-Defamation League (ADL) said on Wednesday.
ADL’s fifth such annual survey reflected rises in the number of reports of online hate and harassment in the past 12 months in almost every demographic group.
About 52% of the survey responders reported online harassment, compared with 40% in the survey’s previous year.
“We’re confronted with record levels of hate across the internet, hate that too often turns into real violence and danger in our communities,” said ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, urging tech and social media platforms to do more to tackle online hate.
The harassment rate stood at 76% for transgender people, 26% for Jews, 38% for black Americans and 38% for Muslims, who said they were harassed online at some point.
Excluding transgender people, 47% of the LGBTQ+ community respondents reported online harassment.
“Due to the recent proliferation of extreme antitransgender legislation and rhetoric, ADL sampled transgender individuals separately this year,” said the advocacy group.
Republican-led states signed a flurry of bills relating to transgender youth, which proponents say are aimed at protecting minors. Opponents say they limit their rights. Some states banned teachers of younger children from discussing gender or sexuality. Conservative legislators have also proposed or passed laws restricting drag performances.
Earlier in June, President Joe Biden warned about “ugly” attacks from “hysterical” people, who he said were targeting LGBTQ Americans, especially transgender youth.
Public opinion and data analytics firm YouGov conducted the survey of 2,139 adults and 550 teenagers online from March 7 to April 6, on behalf of ADL. It oversampled respondents identifying as LGBTQ+ or members of various minorities.
Of those reporting harassment, 54% indicated it happened on Facebook, 27% said it took place on Twitter, and 21% said it occurred on Reddit.
Reuters
