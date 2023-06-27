US federal watchdog says more than $200bn of Covid-19 funds stolen or wasted

Central bankers meeting in Portugal are signalling their firm intention to continue fighting stubborn inflation
Washington — More than $200bn from the US government’s Covid-19 relief programmes was lost to fraud, waste or abuse, a federal watchdog said on Tuesday, adding that the Small Business Administration (SBA) had weakened its controls in a rush to disburse the funds.
At least 17% of all funds related to the government’s coronavirus Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) and Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) schemes were disbursed to potentially fraudulent actors, according to a report released Tuesday by the SBA’s inspector-general’s office.
Over the course of the pandemic, the SBA disbursed about $1.2-trillion of EIDL and PPP funds.
The SBA disputed the more than $200bn figure put forward by the watchdog and said the inspector-general’s approach had significantly overestimated fraud.
The agency said its experts put the likely fraud estimate at $36bn and added that over 86% of that likely fraud took place in 2020, when the administration for former president Donald Trump was in office. President Joe Biden took office in January 2021.
The fraud estimate put forward by the inspector-general for the EIDL programme stood at more than $136bn while the PPP fraud estimate was $64bn.
The US is probing many fraud cases pegged to US government assistance programmes. In May 2021, attorney-general Merrick Garland launched a Covid-19 fraud enforcement task force.
Last year, the US justice department tapped federal prosecutor Kevin Chambers to lead its efforts to investigate alleged fraud schemes intending to bilk government pandemic assistance programs.
In September 2022, the inspector-general for the US department of labor said fraudsters probably stole $45.6bn from the US’s unemployment insurance programme during the coronavirus outbreak by applying tactics such as using Social Security numbers of deceased individuals.
Also in September, federal prosecutors charged dozens of defendants, who were accused of stealing $250m from a government aid programme that was supposed to feed children in need during the pandemic.
Earlier this year, a separate watchdog report said the US government may have awarded about $5.4bn in Covid-19 aid to people with questionable Social Security numbers.
Reuters
US federal watchdog says more than $200bn of Covid-19 funds stolen or wasted
