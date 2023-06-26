Run-off looms in Guatemala, as one in four votes spoiled

Inflation, global growth and recession concerns are taking centre stage as the first half of the year draws to a close
Guatemala City — Former first lady Sandra Torres will have to face a run-off in August in Guatemala’s presidential election after a vote on Sunday looked set to pit her against Bernardo Arevalo, another centre-left candidate running on an anticorruption platform.
Early on Monday morning, in a press conference by the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, magistrates said that with more than 90% of the votes counted, “the results show an almost definite trend” where Torres and Arevalo’s parties would face each other in a run-off.
The election, which has been dominated by concern over graft in the Central American country, is set for a decisive second round on August 20 because Torres was falling far short of the 50% plus one vote needed for outright victory.
With more than 90% returns from polling stations counted, Torres of the National Unity of Hope (UNE) had 15.3% of the vote, with Arevalo of Semilla on 12.1%.
Torres told a press conference she was feeling optimistic. “We’re happy,” she said. “We’re going to win, against whoever it may be.”
But with nearly one in four ballots either spoiled or left blank, Guatemalans expressed discontent at the electoral process and the decision to bar the early frontrunner, businessman Carlos Pineda. He urged supporters to spoil their ballots after he was ruled ineligible.
The third best-placed candidate, Manuel Conde, had 7.9%.
Opinion polls ahead of the election had not suggested that Arevalo, a former diplomat and son of former president Juan Jose Arevalo, would make the run-off. Arevalo has made tackling corruption a key priority of his bid.
“We didn’t come to win the polls. We came to win the elections,” Arevalo wrote on Twitter as results came in.
His party’s previous presidential campaign was fronted by former attorney-general and anticorruption stalwart Thelma Aldana, though she was ultimately barred from running in 2019 on alleged financial impropriety.
Aldana said the allegations were politically motivated due to the historic campaign against graft she waged together with the UN-backed International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala, whose mandate was terminated in 2019. Aldana later sought asylum in the US.
Stakes in the Guatemalan election are high, amid deteriorating standards of transparency and human rights in recent years, as well as poverty, corruption and violence.
Preliminary results pointed to a fragmented congress, however, which could make it hard for the next president to govern.
Polls have suggested that the 67-year-old Torres will struggle to win a run-off given her unpopularity in the capital, Guatemala City, home to a high percentage of the electorate. She finished runner-up in the past two presidential elections.
The former wife of Alvaro Colom, Guatemala’s president from 2008 to 2012, Torres was competing with more than 20 other candidates, including Edmond Mulet, a career diplomat, and Zury Rios, daughter of the late right-wing dictator Efrain Rios Montt.
The race to succeed conservative President Alejandro Giammattei, who is limited by law to one term, was overshadowed by a court ruling blocking four candidates, including Pineda.
The US and the EU criticised the exclusion of Pineda, who called the decision “electoral fraud”.
Meanwhile, unrest on Sunday in the town of San Jose del Golfo, near the capital, forced the postponement of voting there to August, the Supreme Electoral Tribunal said.
Reuters
