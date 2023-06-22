World / Americas

All aboard Titanic submersible are dead

OceanGate Expeditions announcement comes after huge search for vessel that went missing en route to Titanic wreck

22 June 2023 - 19:56 Joseph Ax
UPDATED 22 June 2023 - 21:10

The five people aboard a missing submersible are thought to be dead, according to the company that owns the vessel, bringing a grim end on Thursday to the huge search for the vessel that was lost during a voyage to the Titanic.

“These men were true explorers who shared a distinct spirit of adventure, and a deep passion for exploring and protecting the world’s oceans,” OceanGate Expeditions said in a statement. “Our hearts are with these five souls and every member of their families during this tragic time.”..

