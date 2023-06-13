World / Americas

Fox sends Tucker Carlson cease-and-desist letter

News organisation takes action after notifying former star host of contract violations

13 June 2023
Bengaluru — Fox News has sent a “cease-and-desist” letter to Tucker Carlson over a competing Twitter series from the television channel’s former star host that drew a combined 169-million views for its first two episodes, Axios reported on Monday.

Last week, Axios said the news organisation had notified Carlson’s legal team of contract violations related to the launch of his Twitter show.

Carlson released the first episode last Tuesday, weeks after he parted ways with the media group. His exit from the channel had come shortly after parent company Fox Corp settled for $787.5m a defamation lawsuit in which the host played a starring role.

Fox News did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters

