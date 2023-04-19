CIA’s hush-hush Soviet sub retriever back in limelight

Worse than expected inflation paves the way for a further rate hike by the Reserve Bank
If a Western recession is coming in the second half of this year, the junk bond market seems unbothered.
DA deplores decision to turn down internet access for rural areas
The greatest force in SA politics remains ethnic nativism, and no party as yet has managed to penetrate both bubbles
Americans are using BNPL to pay for almost everything, but risk cycle of debt
DIY market hit especially hard, according to Stats SA data
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by the team at cybersecurity company Check Point
Blaze at Beijing hospital wasn’t reported by official media until hours later, while social media mentions were censored
They are still hoping for second place and a semifinal in SA
The pressure on carmakers to electrify quickly is picking up, especially in China
It was huge, expensive and top secret. In the early 1970s the CIA built a gigantic ship, the Hughes Glomar Explorer, to lift a sunken Soviet submarine from the floor of the Pacific Ocean, according to a declassified US intelligence agency history.
But the elaborately woven CIA cover story — that the ship was built by Howard Hughes to mine manganese nodules from the ocean depths — began to unravel with a February 1975 Los Angeles Times story, eventually forcing the agency to abandon the project.
The court appearance on Wednesday by Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old US Air National Guard member accused of posting top secret military intelligence records online, has revived questions about whether leaks damage US security in cases less clear-cut than the Hughes Glomar Explorer.
Proving that a leak, whether a single data point or a trove of documents, harmed the US government is difficult, given that internal assessments are kept secret, but analysts of government secrecy said the damage can be dramatic.
“There is a potential ... for great damage because many of the most valuable intelligence methods are quite fragile,” said Steven Aftergood of the Federation of American Scientists.
“Once their existence is known, they can be evaded or spoofed and so their intelligence value can evaporate,” he said, referring to a target taking steps to avoid espionage or exploiting a channel to provide false information.
“Individuals can be placed at significant risk of imprisonment or death.”
Mark Zaid, a Washington-based national security attorney, described sorts of possible harm:
There is often diplomatic fallout. Mexico’s president on Tuesday accused the Pentagon of spying after the Washington Post reported on apparent tension between Mexico’s army and navy, and said he will begin classifying information from the armed forces to protect national security.
The release of US diplomatic and military documents on WikiLeaks starting in 2010 contributed to two US ambassadors losing their jobs.
In 2011, the US ambassador to Mexico resigned after his criticism of Mexican authorities for a lack of co-ordination against drug cartel leaders emerged and Ecuador expelled the US envoy for cables on suspected police corruption.
It is virtually impossible for outsiders to make a complete appraisal of the harm from leaks because internal assessments are classified to avoid further disclosure.
“The damage assessment itself is likely to reveal additional classified information,” such as how long a source was providing information and whether what was conveyed, say about military deployments, might have caused a battlefield defeat, said Zaid.
Another complicating factor is that officials can muddy the waters by minimising the significance of a leak or playing it up, perhaps seeking a public relations benefit by pretending that no harm was done or to make a stronger case for punishing leakers.
In the case of the Hughes Glomar Explorer, which was built at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars and recovered only part of the Soviet submarine, once its cover was blown it was of no use to the CIA.
The ship was eventually put into private use for deepwater oil drilling and, in 2015, slated to be scrapped.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
CIA’s hush-hush Soviet sub retriever back in limelight
Court case revives questions on whether disclosure harms security in less clear-cut issues
It was huge, expensive and top secret. In the early 1970s the CIA built a gigantic ship, the Hughes Glomar Explorer, to lift a sunken Soviet submarine from the floor of the Pacific Ocean, according to a declassified US intelligence agency history.
But the elaborately woven CIA cover story — that the ship was built by Howard Hughes to mine manganese nodules from the ocean depths — began to unravel with a February 1975 Los Angeles Times story, eventually forcing the agency to abandon the project.
The court appearance on Wednesday by Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old US Air National Guard member accused of posting top secret military intelligence records online, has revived questions about whether leaks damage US security in cases less clear-cut than the Hughes Glomar Explorer.
Proving that a leak, whether a single data point or a trove of documents, harmed the US government is difficult, given that internal assessments are kept secret, but analysts of government secrecy said the damage can be dramatic.
“There is a potential ... for great damage because many of the most valuable intelligence methods are quite fragile,” said Steven Aftergood of the Federation of American Scientists.
“Once their existence is known, they can be evaded or spoofed and so their intelligence value can evaporate,” he said, referring to a target taking steps to avoid espionage or exploiting a channel to provide false information.
“Individuals can be placed at significant risk of imprisonment or death.”
Mark Zaid, a Washington-based national security attorney, described sorts of possible harm:
There is often diplomatic fallout. Mexico’s president on Tuesday accused the Pentagon of spying after the Washington Post reported on apparent tension between Mexico’s army and navy, and said he will begin classifying information from the armed forces to protect national security.
The release of US diplomatic and military documents on WikiLeaks starting in 2010 contributed to two US ambassadors losing their jobs.
In 2011, the US ambassador to Mexico resigned after his criticism of Mexican authorities for a lack of co-ordination against drug cartel leaders emerged and Ecuador expelled the US envoy for cables on suspected police corruption.
It is virtually impossible for outsiders to make a complete appraisal of the harm from leaks because internal assessments are classified to avoid further disclosure.
“The damage assessment itself is likely to reveal additional classified information,” such as how long a source was providing information and whether what was conveyed, say about military deployments, might have caused a battlefield defeat, said Zaid.
Another complicating factor is that officials can muddy the waters by minimising the significance of a leak or playing it up, perhaps seeking a public relations benefit by pretending that no harm was done or to make a stronger case for punishing leakers.
In the case of the Hughes Glomar Explorer, which was built at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars and recovered only part of the Soviet submarine, once its cover was blown it was of no use to the CIA.
The ship was eventually put into private use for deepwater oil drilling and, in 2015, slated to be scrapped.
Reuters
National Guardsman arrested for US intelligence leaks
FBI arrests US air force reservist for intelligence leaks
To share intelligence information or not to share?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
To share intelligence information or not to share?
National Guardsman arrested for US intelligence leaks
South Korea says leaked US intelligence paper ‘untrue’
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.