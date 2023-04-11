World / Americas

California county tests wastewater for drugs

Authorities hope the data could be beneficial in assisting prevention and intervention efforts

11 April 2023 - 16:48 Nathan Frandino
San Rafael — As the Covid-19 pandemic wanes, a California county is using the same wastewater monitoring programme it used to track the coronavirus to go after another deadly public health crisis: opioids.

Marin County, north of San Francisco, began a pilot programme in February to collect wastewater samples from its sanitation agency and Test them for the presence of substances such as fentanyl, methamphetamines, cocaine and nicotine.

Local authorities hope the data could be beneficial in assisting prevention and intervention efforts. For example, if there is an abundance of opioids present in the samples, they could boost the distribution of Narcan, which rapidly reverses the effects of the illegal drug, especially when given within minutes of the first signs of an overdose.

“The problem of overdose is a public health crisis. We’re losing one resident every five days in Marin County,” said Matt Willis, Marin County’s public health officer. “And so we really think it's important for us to develop the same kind of surveillance methods, the same kind of intelligence we had applied to the Covid-19 pandemic, to this new crisis of overdoses.”

Marin County, like many other places in the US, is grappling with a drug epidemic. Overdose deaths rose from 30 in 2018 to 65 in 2021, according to the county’s department of health and human services.

The county used the same method and partners to monitor for evidence of the spread of the coronavirus, so the infrastructure for the pilot programme is largely in place.

Twice a week, workers with the Central Marin Sanitation Agency collect a 50ml sample of wastewater from the roughly 30-million litres that flow into its San Rafael facility daily. That wastewater comes from residential, commercial, and industrial sources such as kitchen and bathroom sinks, toilets and showers.

The sample is then shipped to Biobot Analytics in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Biobot researchers then analyse the sample for the presence of drugs.

Biobot declined to say how many US counties are specifically testing for substances but said they Test samples from more than 700 locations across more than 50 states, territories, and provinces. The locations include sites that are testing for either infectious diseases, high-risk substances, or both.

Reuters

