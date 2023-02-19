World / Americas

Former US president Jimmy Carter to receive hospice care

He will spend his remaining time with his family and forgo additional medical intervention

19 February 2023 - 16:49 Rami Ayyub and Maria Caspani
Former US president Jimmy Carter at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia, the US, August 20 2015. Picture: JOHN AMIS/REUTERS
Former US president Jimmy Carter at the Carter Center in Atlanta, Georgia, the US, August 20 2015. Picture: JOHN AMIS/REUTERS

Former US President Jimmy Carter has decided to receive hospice care and “spend his remaining time at home with his family” instead of additional medical intervention, the Carter Center said on Saturday.

Carter, 98, who has lived longer after leaving the White House than any former president in US history, was a Democrat who served from January 1977 to January 1981.

“He has the full support of his family and his medical team. The Carter family asks for privacy during this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers,” the centre said in a statement.

In recent years, the Georgia native suffered from several health issues including melanoma that spread to his liver and brain, though he had responded well to treatment.

The former peanut farmer’s rocky four years at the helm of the country were marred by economic woes at home and the Iran hostage crisis that ended just after he left office. But Carter also played a central role in brokering the Camp David accords that led to the landmark Egypt-Israeli peace treaty.

He was swept from office in an electoral landslide in 1980 as voters embraced Republican challenger Ronald Reagan, the former actor and California governor.

However, Carter rehabilitated his legacy as he worked energetically for decades on humanitarian causes.

He was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 in recognition of his “untiring effort to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts, to advance democracy and human rights, and to promote economic and social development”.

He could also often be seen, hammer in hand, helping to build affordable houses as a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity.

Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, whom he married in 1946, have four children.

Reuters

Shoichiro Toyoda, driver of Toyota’s global expansion, dies aged 97

Born on February 27 1925, Shoichiro Toyoda paved the way for the Japanese carmaker to grow into global brand
Life
5 days ago

BJORN LOMBORG: What the world needs to do to achieve the UN’s SDG targets

The world is falling behind on important development measures.
Opinion
6 days ago

Madeleine Albright, a tough, seasoned diplomat who stood tall for Western democracy

The first US female secretary of state warned against a fascist resurgence
News
10 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Former US president Jimmy Carter to receive ...
World / Americas
2.
Blinken warns China’s Wang Yi on aiding Russia in ...
World / Europe
3.
Japan and Taiwan may share intelligence on ...
World / Asia
4.
China declares victory over Covid-19
World / Asia
5.
New Zealand’s cyclone death toll at 11, thousands ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Biden says objects shot down likely tied to private companies or research

World / Americas

Witnesses in Trump election probe may have lied, says Georgia grand jury

World / Americas

Nikki Haley calls for less talk about ‘old issues’ during US campaign speech

World / Americas

Meet Wu Zhe - the man behind China’s balloon programme

News

US president outlines progressive priorities in State of the Union address

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.