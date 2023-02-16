Argentine economy, farmers ravaged by drought

Business Day TV talks to Wessel Joubert from OysterCatcher Investments
Ciguena/Rosario — In Argentina town of Ciguena, rancher Andrés Betiger is fighting to keep his farm from going under amid the South American country’s worst drought in 60 years, which has pummeled soya bean, maize and wheat crops and dented cattle herds.
To get water, Betiger travels 52km with a tank and rickety tractor that often breaks down, a reflection of how the arid weather since 2022 has weighed on farmers, who have delayed planting and even abandoned crops.
“Things are bad, we don’t have much, we don’t have margins to stop things for four or five days. We are practically hauling water every day for the animals to drink,” said Betiger, who is contemplating bankruptcy.
“It hurts, it scares me,” he added. “It’s already becoming financially and physically unsustainable.”
Argentina’s drought has big repercussions for global food markets, forcing farmers to slash harvest outlooks and denting grains supply from the world’s top exporter of soya bean oil and meal, the No 3 for maize, and a major wheat and beef supplier.
This in turn hits Argentina’s ability to build up much-needed reserves of dollars, threatening to derail a fragile economic revival and leave the government unable to meet debt repayments amid spiralling inflation and a deep fiscal deficit.
“In Argentina this drought situation has created a perfect storm,” said Cristian Russo, head of agricultural estimates at the Rosario grains exchange, which cut its soya bean harvest estimate this month to what would be the lowest in 14 years.
The consequences of the drought, linked to a third straight La Nina weather pattern, could still get worse, he added, which could lead to further cuts to the soya and maize outlook. The wheat harvest was already slashed in half by drought.
“There are more reasons to be pessimistic and to think that the numbers are going to continue to collapse,” Russo said, adding that the harvest was shaping up as the worst in 20 years.
“It’s going to be a crisis like we haven’t seen. That implies that many producers are going to go bankrupt.”
Billion dollar losses
In another dust-dry Santa Fe field, Gustavo Giailevra lifts the head of a pregnant cow lying still in the heat to coax it to drink. He doesn’t think she will survive, but he wants her to have a “decent death”.
Like many farmers, Giailevra — who has experienced bad droughts before — has seen his livelihood hammered over the past year. A third of his 900 head of cattle have died and he has lost most of his cotton and maize crops due to the acute lack of rain.
“You hear the calves bleat until they die. It’s terrible,” he told Reuters at his farm, where the water reservoirs he had dug are all dried up, forcing him to bring what little water he can by truck.
Many farmers in the area say they have lost early-sowed maize, wheat and soya, so to rake back income they have planted fields with more drought-resistant cotton. Many have lost cattle, which threatens to hit beef supply and push up prices.
The government has rolled out some tax relief measures for farmers, though depleted state coffers has limited firepower. Farmers who Reuters spoke to said the measures were just “patches”.
Around the region Reuters visited, the effects of the drought were stark.
The El Bonete lagoon in the nearby town of Vera has completely vanished, as have the species that lived in and around it. One town had faced more than a month without mains water.
The economic hit of the drought to producers, meanwhile, could be about $10.5bn, said Julio Calzada, head of economic research at the Rosario exchange, mainly due to a decline in exports.
“Argentina would lose about $8bn worth of exports,” he said, adding that this would represent a loss of about $3.5bn in terms of government revenues, hurting already depleted currency reserve levels.
“The national economy relies on income from rural areas,” he said. “This [drought] is the main problem for the economy.”
Reuters
Argentine economy, farmers ravaged by drought
