World / Americas

US and Germany shut down Hive ransomware network in global sting

Bank of Zambia hacked last year but refused to pay a ransom

BL Premium
26 January 2023 - 20:44 Karin Matussek, Jeff Stone and Chris Strohm

Hive ransomware was seized after a joint US-German law enforcement crackdown that thwarted $130m in demands for payment from more than 1,500 victims about the world, according to law enforcement authorities.

The US’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) penetrated the group’s website starting in July, captured its decryption keys and offered them to victims in 80 countries, which included hospitals, schools, financial firms and critical infrastructure, according to the US justice department. The US then co-ordinated with law enforcement in Germany and the Netherlands...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.