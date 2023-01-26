Investors also buoyed by news that the US economy is in better shape than expected
The identification and validation of alternative energy sources is a wonderful practical research opportunity for our universities
First group of 12 cheetah to be flown from SA to India in February after the transfers of several cats from Namibia
Outgoing transport minister raises prospect of Karpowership plan
Sales in Europe and the US partly offset Covid-19 disruptions in China
Treasury secretary says Washington strategy recognises that ‘Africa will shape the future of the global economy’
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
FBI infiltrates hackers' computer networks beginning in July 2022 and shut down $130m in demands for payment
Wimbledon champion Rybakina dominates Victoria Azarenka in semifinal contest
Almost 40 percent of the juror votes highlighted the high contestation in the compact family and midsize categories
Hive ransomware was seized after a joint US-German law enforcement crackdown that thwarted $130m in demands for payment from more than 1,500 victims about the world, according to law enforcement authorities.
The US’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) penetrated the group’s website starting in July, captured its decryption keys and offered them to victims in 80 countries, which included hospitals, schools, financial firms and critical infrastructure, according to the US justice department. The US then co-ordinated with law enforcement in Germany and the Netherlands...
US and Germany shut down Hive ransomware network in global sting
Bank of Zambia hacked last year but refused to pay a ransom
