US imposes further sanctions on Iran over crackdown on protests

Sanctions have been imposed on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Co-operative Foundation and senior Iranian officials

23 January 2023 - 19:57 Daphne Psaledakis
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi meets Russian Duma chair Vyacheslav Volodin in Tehran, Iran, January 23 2023. Picture: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS
Washington — The US on Monday imposed sanctions on Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Cooperative Foundation and senior Iranian officials, stepping up pressure on Tehran over its crackdown on protests.

The move, taken in co-ordination with Britain and the EU , is the latest Washington response to the Iranian deadly clampdown on unrest after the death of young Iranian Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in morality police custody in September.

The protests by Iranians from all walks of life mark one of the boldest challenges to the ruling theocracy since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. Iran accuses Western powers of fomenting the unrest, which security forces have met with deadly violence.

Monday’s action targets a “key economic pillar of the IRGC, which funds much of the regime’s brutal suppression; as well as senior security officials co-ordinating Tehran’s crackdown at the national and provincial levels,” the US treasury department said in a statement.

Iran’s mission to the UN in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The treasury described the IRGC foundation as an economic conglomerate established by senior officials of the group to manage its investments and presence in sectors of Iran’s economy.

The treasury accused the foundation of having become “a wellspring of corruption and graft” and said funds from it have supported the IRGC’s military adventures abroad.

It was previously designated by Washington under different sanctions authorities but was designated under a human rights authority in Monday's action.

Washington accused the IRGC of continuing to aggressively crack down on peaceful demonstrations and said it has played “a leading role in suppressing protests through extensive human rights abuses”.

Also targeted in Monday’s action were five of the IRGC Co-operative Foundation’s board members, deputy minister of intelligence and security Naser Rashedi, and four senior IRGC commanders in Iran, the treasury said.

“Along with our partners, we will continue to hold the Iranian regime accountable so long as it relies upon violence, sham trials, the execution of protesters, and other means of suppressing its people,” the treasury’s under-secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence Brian Nelson said in the statement.

Monday’s action freezes any US assets of those designated and generally bars Americans from dealing with them. People who engage in certain transactions with those targeted also risk being hit with sanctions.

Britain imposed sanctions on more Iranian individuals and entities on Monday over the country's “brutal repression” of its people. The EU also introduced new sanctions against Iran on Monday for a “brutal and disproportionate use of force” against protesters.

Reuters

