Peru closes Machu Picchu as protests spread

Business Day TV spoke to Martin Smith from Anchor Capital
Expect a fairly cautious budget on February 1, but don’t rule out the risk of a slippage during the year if political pressures mount just as growth slides.
Minister fired Peter Becker for expressing critical views on the desirability of the energy source in June 2021
US treasury secretary and Russian foreign minister expected to meet the international relations minister
Cash consumers are ‘in distress’, the group says, while chair Nigel Payne lambastes load-shedding as ‘untenable’
Blackouts appear to be getting worse, more frequent and longer than previously expected
Eskom is not short of coal and has 31.8 days' worth of the fuel stockpiled at its power plants compared to a minimum requirement of 20 days
Vyacheslav Volodin’s warning follows a similar threat by Dmitry Medvedev
The Norwegian goalscoring phenomenon fired his fourth Premier League hat-trick of a remarkable season
The new flagship of the popular Jolion SUV range stands out with unique engine and chassis mods
Lima — Peruvian police arrested more than 200 people accused of illegally entering the campus of a Lima university, while authorities in Cusco shut the Incan citadel of Machu Picchu and the Inca trail as deadly antigovernment protests spread nationwide.
Dozens of Peruvians were injured after tensions flared again as police clashed with protesters, with security forces in the capital city Lima using teargas to repel demonstrators throwing glass bottles and stones, as fires burned in the streets.
About 46 people have been killed in the weeks-long clashes and another nine in traffic accidents related to the barricades set up amid the protests.
Alfonso Barrenechea, with the crime prevention division of the prosecutor's office, said 205 people were arrested at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos for illegally trespassing on the university’s premises and for allegedly stealing electronic goods.
A group of masked protesters stormed the campus and removed security personnel from the campus after taking vests and other equipment from them, the university said.
In videos circulating online, an armoured vehicle can be seen breaking down a door on the university campus to allow entry for security forces.
In the Cusco region, the gateway to Machu Picchu, Glencore’s major Antapaccay copper mine suspended operations after protesters attacked the premises — one of the largest in the country — for the third time this month.
Airports in Arequipa, Cusco and the southern city of Juliaca were also attacked by demonstrators, delivering a fresh blow to Peru's tourism industry.
Cultural authorities in Cusco ordered “closure of the Inca trail network and Machu Picchu from January 21 and until further notice” in light of the protests.
The imposing Incan citadel is a major tourist attraction, with more than a million visitors a year, though that number was reduced due to the pandemic.
Protests have rocked Peru since former president Pedro Castillo was ousted in December after he attempted to dissolve the legislature to prevent an impeachment vote.
The unrest, which until last week had been concentrated in Peru’s south, has prompted the government to extend a state of emergency to six regions, curtailing some civil rights.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Peru closes Machu Picchu as protests spread
About 46 people have been killed in the weeks-long clashes
Lima — Peruvian police arrested more than 200 people accused of illegally entering the campus of a Lima university, while authorities in Cusco shut the Incan citadel of Machu Picchu and the Inca trail as deadly antigovernment protests spread nationwide.
Dozens of Peruvians were injured after tensions flared again as police clashed with protesters, with security forces in the capital city Lima using teargas to repel demonstrators throwing glass bottles and stones, as fires burned in the streets.
About 46 people have been killed in the weeks-long clashes and another nine in traffic accidents related to the barricades set up amid the protests.
Alfonso Barrenechea, with the crime prevention division of the prosecutor's office, said 205 people were arrested at the Universidad Nacional Mayor de San Marcos for illegally trespassing on the university’s premises and for allegedly stealing electronic goods.
A group of masked protesters stormed the campus and removed security personnel from the campus after taking vests and other equipment from them, the university said.
In videos circulating online, an armoured vehicle can be seen breaking down a door on the university campus to allow entry for security forces.
In the Cusco region, the gateway to Machu Picchu, Glencore’s major Antapaccay copper mine suspended operations after protesters attacked the premises — one of the largest in the country — for the third time this month.
Airports in Arequipa, Cusco and the southern city of Juliaca were also attacked by demonstrators, delivering a fresh blow to Peru's tourism industry.
Cultural authorities in Cusco ordered “closure of the Inca trail network and Machu Picchu from January 21 and until further notice” in light of the protests.
The imposing Incan citadel is a major tourist attraction, with more than a million visitors a year, though that number was reduced due to the pandemic.
Protests have rocked Peru since former president Pedro Castillo was ousted in December after he attempted to dissolve the legislature to prevent an impeachment vote.
The unrest, which until last week had been concentrated in Peru’s south, has prompted the government to extend a state of emergency to six regions, curtailing some civil rights.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Police and protesters clash as thousands march on Lima
Peruvians mourn the deaths of 17 protesters
Peru’s ousted president Castillo charged with ‘rebellion’
Peru legislators impeach President Castillo after move to dissolve Congress
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.