Former Brazilian justice minister arrested after Brasilia riots

Anderson Torres held on suspicion of ‘omission’ and ‘connivance’ after invasion of government buildings in Brasilia a week ago

15 January 2023 - 18:17 Maria Carolina Marcello
Police officers stand outside Anderson Torres's house after the Brazil's Supreme Court ordered his arrest, in Brasilia, January 10 2023. Picture: AMANDA PEROBELLI/REUTERS
Police officers stand outside Anderson Torres's house after the Brazil's Supreme Court ordered his arrest, in Brasilia, January 10 2023. Picture: AMANDA PEROBELLI/REUTERS

Brasilia — Brazil’s former justice minister, Anderson Torres, who was in charge of public security in Brasilia during the invasion of government buildings a week ago, was arrested in Brasilia on Saturday on suspicion of “omission” and “connivance”.

Torres was arrested after returning to Brazil on Saturday. He had been on holiday in Florida, the same US state former president Jair Bolsonaro had travelled to after losing last year’s election. 

Demosthenes Torres, one of Torres’s lawyers, confirmed the arrest to Reuters. 

The former minister said on Thursday that evidence produced by police was taken out of context when his home was raided last week.

Brazilian supreme court justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered Torres’s arrest on Tuesday. It was not immediately clear what the charges were, but Moraes cited alleged “omission” and “connivance”.

Brazil’s former justice minister Anderson Torres in Brasilia, Brazil, October 28 2022. Picture: ADRIANO MACHADO/REUTERS
Brazil’s former justice minister Anderson Torres in Brasilia, Brazil, October 28 2022. Picture: ADRIANO MACHADO/REUTERS

Protests last Sunday by Bolsonaro supporters culminated in the storming of government buildings in the capital Brasilia.

The director-general of the federal police, Andrei Rodrigues, said last week that “the various omissions, allegedly intentional, carried out by those responsible for public safety in the federal district contributed to the practice of terrorist acts”.

Brazilian police found a draft decree in the home of Torres on Thursday which they said appeared to be a proposal to interfere in the result of the October election that Bolsonaro lost to Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

According to Anderson Torres, the document was “leaked out of context” after being seized when he was not at his residence and was probably part of a pile of papers for disposal.

“Everything would be taken to be shredded in due course,” the former minister said in a post on Twitter on Thursday.

On learning of Moraes’s detention order, Anderson Torres said on Twitter on Tuesday that he would stop his holiday and return to Brazil to hand himself in.

Justice minister Flavio Dino had given Torres until Monday to return, after which he said he would have started extradition procedures.

