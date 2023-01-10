World / Americas

17 die in clashes with police in Peru

10 January 2023 - 08:53 Hugo Courotto and Marco Aquino
A demonstrator assists an injured man during a clash with security forces, demanding early elections and the release of jailed former president Pedro Castillo, near the Juliaca airport, in Juliaca, Peru, on January 9 2023. Picture: REUTERS/HUGO COUROTTO
Lima — At least 17 people were killed in clashes with police in southern Peru, the country’s human rights office said on Monday, the deadliest day so far of protests demanding early elections and the release of jailed former president Pedro Castillo.

The clashes occurred in Juliaca, a city near the banks of Lake Titicaca in southern Peru’s Puno region, and left 68 people injured, Henry Rebaza, a Puno health ministry official, told the state-run television channel TV Peru.

Some of the bodies had bullet wounds, Puno’s regional health director, Ismael Cornejo, told local radio station RPP.

The latest casualties raise the death toll from antigovernment clashes with security forces to 39 since the protests began in early December after the removal and arrest of Castillo shortly after he tried to illegally dissolve Congress. Castillo is serving 18 months of pretrial detention on charges of rebellion, which he denies.

Rebaza told Peru TV that 28 injured police officers are unable to be evacuated from Juliaca’s airport. Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otarola said thousands of protesters had tried to invade the airport along with a police station.

Gunshots and smoke

During the day in Juliaca, a Reuters witness recorded footage of gunshots and smoke on the streets as protesters took cover behind large metal plates and road signs and threw rocks at police using improvised slingshots.

Other footage showed people administering CPR to a man lying motionless on the ground and people with severe injuries in a crowded hospital waiting room. An unidentified woman told Reuters her relative had been hit by a bullet while walking with a friend who lived nearby.

Peru’s human rights office, known as the ombudsman office, called for police to comply with international standards in using force and for investigations into the deaths, while urging protesters to refrain from attacking property or impeding movement of ambulances.

Protests calling for the early elections and the release of Castillo resumed last week after a holiday lull. The protesters are also demanding the resignation of new President Dina Boluarte, the closure of Congress and changes to the constitution.

Speaking at a “national agreement” meeting earlier on Monday with representatives from the country’s regions and various political institutions, Boluarte said she could not grant some of the protesters' demands. She called for citizens to “reflect”.

Reuters

