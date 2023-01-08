World / Americas

Virginia teacher shot by six-year-old ‘remains in critical condition’

08 January 2023 - 17:35 Daniel Trotta
Picture: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
Newport News — The condition of a Virginia teacher who was shot by a six-year-old pupil has shown signs of improvement, authorities say.  

Abby Zwerner was shot with a handgun at Richneck Elementary School in the city of Newport News on Friday.

Mayor Phillip Jones told the BBC that Zwerner’s recovery was “trending in a positive direction”.

But he added that she remained in a critical condition after the incident.

The injury to Zwerner, who is in her 30s, was considered life-threatening, though she had shown some improvement in the hospital, police chief Steve Drew told reporters.

There was no further explanation for how the child acquired the gun. Police described it as an “altercation” in the first-grade classroom that resulted in one shot fired. The boy was in custody, Drew said.

No others were injured in the incident.

In the same news conference, schools superintendent George Parker lamented educators’ inability to keep guns out of school, saying he was “shocked” and “disheartened”.

“We need to keep guns out of the hands of our young people,” Parker said. “I cannot control access to weapons. My teachers cannot control access to weapons.”

Parker said all school campuses are equipped for random metal detector searches but they were not deployed at Richneck Elementary on Friday.

Reuters

