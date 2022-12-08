US House passes bill granting federal protection to LGBTQ marriages

Rand confined to narrow range after four straight sessions of gains against the dollar
The global financial crisis, Covid and the firing of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister were more damaging
The court concluded that the application should be dismissed as it bears no reasonable prospects of success
Former minister says party’s national executive committee did not allow all to speak
German industrial group’s SA unit — Rheinmetall Denel Munition — aims to launch production of panels within 12 months
Extra holiday on December 27 announced by President Ramaphosa ‘an opportunity for locals to travel’
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
The measure now goes to Democratic President Joe Biden’s desk for signature into law
His manager says more people were involved in the ball-tampering incident at Newlands
Many plugged-in devices and appliances are using power even when they are not turned on
Washington — The US House of Representatives on Thursday gave final congressional approval to legislation that provides federal recognition of same-sex marriages, a measure born out of concern that the Supreme Court could reverse its support for legal recognition of such relationships.
The House vote was 258-169, with all of the chamber's Democrats and 39 Republicans voting in favour — though 169 of the chamber’s Republicans voted against it and one voted “present”. The measure now goes to Democratic President Joe Biden’s desk for signature into law. The Respect for Marriage Act, as it is called, won Senate approval last month.
The legislation won the support of LGBTQ advocates, as well as a number of religious organisations and entities including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, though many American religious conservatives still oppose gay marriage as counter to biblical scripture.
It is narrowly written to act as a limited backstop for the 2015 Supreme Court decision that legalised same-sex marriage nationwide, known as Obergefell vs Hodges. It would allow the federal government and states to recognise same-sex and interracial marriages as long as they were legal in the states where they were performed. It makes concessions for religious groups and institutions that do not support such marriages.
The measure would repeal a 1996 US law called the Defense of Marriage Act, which among other things denied federal benefits to same-sex couples. It bars states from rejecting the validity of out-of-state marriages on the basis of sex, race or ethnicity. The Supreme Court in 1967 declared prohibitions on interracial marriage unconstitutional.
But the legislation would not bar states from blocking same-sex or interracial marriages if the Supreme Court allowed them to do so. It also ensures that religious entities would not be forced to provide goods or services for any marriage and protects them from being denied tax-exempt status or other benefits for declining to recognise same-sex marriages.
In a speech on the House floor ahead of the vote, Democratic speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned the “hateful movement” behind attacks on LGBTQ rights in the US.
The legislation “will help prevent right-wing extremists from upending the lives of loving couples, traumatising kids across the country and turning back the clock on hard-won prizes,” Pelosi said.
Republican Representative Jim Jordan said the bill was “dangerous and takes the country in the wrong direction”.
When the Senate passed it by a vote of 61-36, 12 Republicans joined 49 Democrats in supporting it. Most Senate Republicans voted against it.
A broader version of the bill — without the explicit protections for religious liberty — passed the 435-seat House in August, with the backing of all the Democrats and 47 Republicans. But to get the necessary 60 votes in the Senate to proceed with the legislation amid opposition by many Republican senators, its cosponsors added an amendment clarifying that religious groups could not be sued under the it.
The legislation was written by a group of Democratic and Republican senators in response to fears that the Supreme Court, with its increasingly assertive conservative majority, could someday strike down the Obergefell ruling, potentially jeopardising same-sex marriage nationwide.
The court has shown a willingness to reverse its own precedents as it did in June when it overturned its landmark 1973 ruling that had legalised abortion nationwide.
The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Monday appeared ready to rule that a Christian web designer has a right to refuse to provide services for same-sex marriages in a case the liberal justices said could empower certain businesses to discriminate based on constitutional free speech protections.
About 568,000 married same-sex couples live in the US, according to the US Census Bureau.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
US House passes bill granting federal protection to LGBTQ marriages
Washington — The US House of Representatives on Thursday gave final congressional approval to legislation that provides federal recognition of same-sex marriages, a measure born out of concern that the Supreme Court could reverse its support for legal recognition of such relationships.
The House vote was 258-169, with all of the chamber's Democrats and 39 Republicans voting in favour — though 169 of the chamber’s Republicans voted against it and one voted “present”. The measure now goes to Democratic President Joe Biden’s desk for signature into law. The Respect for Marriage Act, as it is called, won Senate approval last month.
The legislation won the support of LGBTQ advocates, as well as a number of religious organisations and entities including the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, though many American religious conservatives still oppose gay marriage as counter to biblical scripture.
It is narrowly written to act as a limited backstop for the 2015 Supreme Court decision that legalised same-sex marriage nationwide, known as Obergefell vs Hodges. It would allow the federal government and states to recognise same-sex and interracial marriages as long as they were legal in the states where they were performed. It makes concessions for religious groups and institutions that do not support such marriages.
The measure would repeal a 1996 US law called the Defense of Marriage Act, which among other things denied federal benefits to same-sex couples. It bars states from rejecting the validity of out-of-state marriages on the basis of sex, race or ethnicity. The Supreme Court in 1967 declared prohibitions on interracial marriage unconstitutional.
But the legislation would not bar states from blocking same-sex or interracial marriages if the Supreme Court allowed them to do so. It also ensures that religious entities would not be forced to provide goods or services for any marriage and protects them from being denied tax-exempt status or other benefits for declining to recognise same-sex marriages.
In a speech on the House floor ahead of the vote, Democratic speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned the “hateful movement” behind attacks on LGBTQ rights in the US.
The legislation “will help prevent right-wing extremists from upending the lives of loving couples, traumatising kids across the country and turning back the clock on hard-won prizes,” Pelosi said.
Republican Representative Jim Jordan said the bill was “dangerous and takes the country in the wrong direction”.
When the Senate passed it by a vote of 61-36, 12 Republicans joined 49 Democrats in supporting it. Most Senate Republicans voted against it.
A broader version of the bill — without the explicit protections for religious liberty — passed the 435-seat House in August, with the backing of all the Democrats and 47 Republicans. But to get the necessary 60 votes in the Senate to proceed with the legislation amid opposition by many Republican senators, its cosponsors added an amendment clarifying that religious groups could not be sued under the it.
The legislation was written by a group of Democratic and Republican senators in response to fears that the Supreme Court, with its increasingly assertive conservative majority, could someday strike down the Obergefell ruling, potentially jeopardising same-sex marriage nationwide.
The court has shown a willingness to reverse its own precedents as it did in June when it overturned its landmark 1973 ruling that had legalised abortion nationwide.
The Supreme Court’s conservative majority on Monday appeared ready to rule that a Christian web designer has a right to refuse to provide services for same-sex marriages in a case the liberal justices said could empower certain businesses to discriminate based on constitutional free speech protections.
About 568,000 married same-sex couples live in the US, according to the US Census Bureau.
Reuters
Activists disappointed after Japanese court ruling on same-sex marriages
BIG READ: Why LGBTQ+ is increasingly in the crosshairs of right-wing populism
Indonesia’s new ban on sex outside marriage worries tourism bodies
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
No extramarital sex and no insulting Jokowi, Indonesia orders
BIG READ: Why LGBTQ+ is increasingly in the crosshairs of right-wing populism
Same-sex marriage ban is constitutional, Japan rules again
Same-sex marriage sought in India
At least five killed in shooting at Colorado LGBTQ nightclub
EDITORIAL: World Cup gives rise to mixed feelings
Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric by Slovakia’s church and politicians gains fervor
JONATHAN BERNSTEIN: Eight takeaways from the midterms so far
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.