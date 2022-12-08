Peru’s ousted president Castillo charged with ‘rebellion’

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The global financial crisis, Covid and the firing of Nhlanhla Nene as finance minister were more damaging
The court concluded that the application should be dismissed as it bears no reasonable prospects of success
Former minister says party’s national executive committee did not allow all to speak
Business Day TV speaks to Marius Reitz from Luno
Extra holiday on December 27 announced by President Ramaphosa ‘an opportunity for locals to travel’
Shares in the sector have shown the second-highest growth rate
Dina Boluarte, Castillo’s vice-president, sworn in as the South American country’s first female president
His manager says more people were involved in the ball-tampering incident at Newlands
Many plugged-in devices and appliances are using power even when they are not turned on
Lima — Peru’s ousted former president faced a court hearing on Thursday over his arrest while also being investigated for rebellion, as his replacement holds meetings at the presidential palace following a day of high drama that shocked the region.
Pedro Castillo’s swift fall from power on Wednesday came after congressional legislators voted overwhelming to remove the deeply unpopular leader after his effort to dissolve Congress and rule by decree was thwarted earlier in the day.
Castillo was arrested on criminal charges of "rebellion and conspiracy”, according to prosecutors, at the same time he had been facing separate corruption allegations.
The preliminary hearing on Thursday was expected to evaluate the legality of his arrest, as well as touch on an inquiry by the attorney-general’s Office into charges he orchestrated an alleged rebellion.
Castillo lawyer Victor Perez rejected the rebellion charge at the hearing, arguing that such an act implies use of weapons and violence, which he said never occurred.
The former president attended the hearing via teleconference and was asked if he wanted to address the court, but he declined.
Vice-president sworn in
Capping the whirlwind sequence of events, Dina Boluarte, Castillo’s vice-president, was sworn in as the South American country’s new president, making her the first woman to lead the South American country.
The 17-month tenure of the 53-year-old leftist Castillo was marked by unprecedented turnover among senior officials in his administration, as well as multiple corruption scandals which he dismissed as politically motivated efforts by conservative enemies in the opposition-controlled Congress to undermine his government.
Castillo is being held in a police prison in the capital Lima where another former president, Alberto Fujimori, is also being held, a judicial source said early on Thursday.
Boluarte, 60, could begin to name a new cabinet over the next few days to lead the world's second-biggest copper producer, with expectations running high that she will opt for a unity government.
In brief comments on Thursday morning to reporters at the presidential palace, Boluarte suggested that calling early elections could be "democratically respectable" but added she wants to hold additional discussions first.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Peru’s ousted president Castillo charged with ‘rebellion’
Lima — Peru’s ousted former president faced a court hearing on Thursday over his arrest while also being investigated for rebellion, as his replacement holds meetings at the presidential palace following a day of high drama that shocked the region.
Pedro Castillo’s swift fall from power on Wednesday came after congressional legislators voted overwhelming to remove the deeply unpopular leader after his effort to dissolve Congress and rule by decree was thwarted earlier in the day.
Castillo was arrested on criminal charges of "rebellion and conspiracy”, according to prosecutors, at the same time he had been facing separate corruption allegations.
The preliminary hearing on Thursday was expected to evaluate the legality of his arrest, as well as touch on an inquiry by the attorney-general’s Office into charges he orchestrated an alleged rebellion.
Castillo lawyer Victor Perez rejected the rebellion charge at the hearing, arguing that such an act implies use of weapons and violence, which he said never occurred.
The former president attended the hearing via teleconference and was asked if he wanted to address the court, but he declined.
Vice-president sworn in
Capping the whirlwind sequence of events, Dina Boluarte, Castillo’s vice-president, was sworn in as the South American country’s new president, making her the first woman to lead the South American country.
The 17-month tenure of the 53-year-old leftist Castillo was marked by unprecedented turnover among senior officials in his administration, as well as multiple corruption scandals which he dismissed as politically motivated efforts by conservative enemies in the opposition-controlled Congress to undermine his government.
Castillo is being held in a police prison in the capital Lima where another former president, Alberto Fujimori, is also being held, a judicial source said early on Thursday.
Boluarte, 60, could begin to name a new cabinet over the next few days to lead the world's second-biggest copper producer, with expectations running high that she will opt for a unity government.
In brief comments on Thursday morning to reporters at the presidential palace, Boluarte suggested that calling early elections could be "democratically respectable" but added she wants to hold additional discussions first.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Peru legislators impeach President Castillo after move to dissolve Congress
Peru protesters demand resignation of graft-accused President Castillo
BIG READ: The corrupt, shameful, bloody and beautiful game
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.