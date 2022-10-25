×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Americas

Weinstein’s new rape trial starts with graphic claims

25 October 2022 - 09:06 Lisa Richwine
Harvey Weinstein, former co-chairman of the Weinstein Co. Picture: BLOOMBERG/PETER FOLEY
Harvey Weinstein, former co-chairman of the Weinstein Co. Picture: BLOOMBERG/PETER FOLEY

Los Angeles — Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted young women hoping to make it in Hollywood, a Los Angeles prosecutor argued on Monday, while the former movie producer’s attorney said his accusers willingly took part in a “casting couch” culture to boost their careers.

Weinstein, the man who became the face of #MeToo allegations five years ago, is serving a 23-year prison sentence for sex crimes in New York. He is now on trial in Los Angeles on 11 charges of rape and sexual assault and has pleaded not guilty.

In opening statements, deputy district attorney Paul Thompson offered graphic details and quotes from women who said Weinstein invited them to hotel rooms for purported business meetings between 1991 and 2015.

“He was trying to keep his penis in my mouth,” Thompson quoted one as saying. He quoted another as saying Weinstein undressed her and fondled her breast while masturbating.

Weinstein, seated in the courtroom in a dark suit and tie, occasionally shook his head while Thompson spoke.

Alleged incidents involving four of the women are the basis of the charges against Weinstein. The other four women will be presented by prosecutors to try to establish a pattern of behaviour.

Weinstein lawyer Mark Werksman told jurors that each allegation was a “weak and unsubstantiated trickle that will evaporate upon your close scrutiny”.

“You’ll learn that in Hollywood, sex was a commodity,” Werksman said. “It was the casting couch. Everyone did it ... because each wanted something from another,” Werksman said.

“Now look at him,” Werksman said. “He’s not Brad Pitt or George Clooney. Do you think those beautiful women had sex with him because he’s hot? No. They did it because he was powerful.”

Werksman noted that each of the women came forward only after reports about Weinstein’s behaviour helped fuel the #MeToo movement of women speaking out about sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood and beyond.

Thompson said none of the accusers spoke publicly at the time because they worried Weinstein “could crush their careers”. He showed the jury movie posters of Pulp Fiction, Shakespeare in Love and other Weinstein productions.

“At this time, this was the most powerful person in the industry,” Thompson quoted one of the women as saying. Another said: “He was king.”

Weinstein, 70, was convicted of sexual misconduct in New York in February 2020. He was extradited from New York to a Los Angeles prison in July 2021.

In New York, Weinstein is appealing against his conviction and 23-year prison sentence. He could face up to 140 years in prison if convicted on all of the charges in Los Angeles.

Reuters

Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein on trial for 11 counts of rape and sexual assault

One of Weinstein’s accusers is Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker, actor and wife of California governor Gavin Newsom
World
4 days ago

London calling for Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein

UK authorities have targeted the duo, with Spacey arriving this week to face sexual assault charges
Life
4 months ago

Banned from Oscars for ten years, Will Smith ‘respects’ decision

Actor keeps his Oscar but movie makers may be reluctant to hire him in future
News
6 months ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Rishi Sunak becomes youngest UK PM in more than ...
World / Europe
2.
Covid-19 takes toll on US students’ school ...
World / Americas
3.
Eurozone business activity contracts at fastest ...
World / Europe
4.
Salman Rushdie lost sight in one eye after knife ...
World / Europe
5.
Uganda reports nine more Ebola cases in Kampala
World / Africa

Related Articles

London calling for Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein

Life / Arts & Entertainment

Wintour is coming: how to get results like the queen of fashion

Opinion

Banned from Oscars for ten years, Will Smith ‘respects’ decision

News

The slap that’s likely to keep on stinging

Life

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.