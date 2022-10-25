Weinstein’s new rape trial starts with graphic claims

Hopes up that US Federal Reserve monetary policy tightening will slow
Enoch Godongwana faces a tough challenge in ensuring his budget does as much as it can to underpin sustainable growth
Fully vaccinated people with high levels of activity are three times less likely to be admitted to hospital
Former health minister says he is not guilty in Digital Vibes saga, and he ‘has walked a soul-searching and lonely path’
Western interest reflects huge growth of China’s gaming industry
Business Day TV speaks to Land Bank’s executive manager for strategy and communications, Sydney Soundy
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Movie producer’s attorney says accusers willingly took part in ‘casting couch’ culture
Manie Libbok, Sacha Mngomezulu and Evan Roos to join training camp
Range will included competitively-priced SUVs and bakkies
Los Angeles — Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted young women hoping to make it in Hollywood, a Los Angeles prosecutor argued on Monday, while the former movie producer’s attorney said his accusers willingly took part in a “casting couch” culture to boost their careers.
Weinstein, the man who became the face of #MeToo allegations five years ago, is serving a 23-year prison sentence for sex crimes in New York. He is now on trial in Los Angeles on 11 charges of rape and sexual assault and has pleaded not guilty.
In opening statements, deputy district attorney Paul Thompson offered graphic details and quotes from women who said Weinstein invited them to hotel rooms for purported business meetings between 1991 and 2015.
“He was trying to keep his penis in my mouth,” Thompson quoted one as saying. He quoted another as saying Weinstein undressed her and fondled her breast while masturbating.
Weinstein, seated in the courtroom in a dark suit and tie, occasionally shook his head while Thompson spoke.
Alleged incidents involving four of the women are the basis of the charges against Weinstein. The other four women will be presented by prosecutors to try to establish a pattern of behaviour.
Weinstein lawyer Mark Werksman told jurors that each allegation was a “weak and unsubstantiated trickle that will evaporate upon your close scrutiny”.
“You’ll learn that in Hollywood, sex was a commodity,” Werksman said. “It was the casting couch. Everyone did it ... because each wanted something from another,” Werksman said.
“Now look at him,” Werksman said. “He’s not Brad Pitt or George Clooney. Do you think those beautiful women had sex with him because he’s hot? No. They did it because he was powerful.”
Werksman noted that each of the women came forward only after reports about Weinstein’s behaviour helped fuel the #MeToo movement of women speaking out about sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood and beyond.
Thompson said none of the accusers spoke publicly at the time because they worried Weinstein “could crush their careers”. He showed the jury movie posters of Pulp Fiction, Shakespeare in Love and other Weinstein productions.
“At this time, this was the most powerful person in the industry,” Thompson quoted one of the women as saying. Another said: “He was king.”
Weinstein, 70, was convicted of sexual misconduct in New York in February 2020. He was extradited from New York to a Los Angeles prison in July 2021.
In New York, Weinstein is appealing against his conviction and 23-year prison sentence. He could face up to 140 years in prison if convicted on all of the charges in Los Angeles.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Weinstein’s new rape trial starts with graphic claims
Los Angeles — Harvey Weinstein sexually assaulted young women hoping to make it in Hollywood, a Los Angeles prosecutor argued on Monday, while the former movie producer’s attorney said his accusers willingly took part in a “casting couch” culture to boost their careers.
Weinstein, the man who became the face of #MeToo allegations five years ago, is serving a 23-year prison sentence for sex crimes in New York. He is now on trial in Los Angeles on 11 charges of rape and sexual assault and has pleaded not guilty.
In opening statements, deputy district attorney Paul Thompson offered graphic details and quotes from women who said Weinstein invited them to hotel rooms for purported business meetings between 1991 and 2015.
“He was trying to keep his penis in my mouth,” Thompson quoted one as saying. He quoted another as saying Weinstein undressed her and fondled her breast while masturbating.
Weinstein, seated in the courtroom in a dark suit and tie, occasionally shook his head while Thompson spoke.
Alleged incidents involving four of the women are the basis of the charges against Weinstein. The other four women will be presented by prosecutors to try to establish a pattern of behaviour.
Weinstein lawyer Mark Werksman told jurors that each allegation was a “weak and unsubstantiated trickle that will evaporate upon your close scrutiny”.
“You’ll learn that in Hollywood, sex was a commodity,” Werksman said. “It was the casting couch. Everyone did it ... because each wanted something from another,” Werksman said.
“Now look at him,” Werksman said. “He’s not Brad Pitt or George Clooney. Do you think those beautiful women had sex with him because he’s hot? No. They did it because he was powerful.”
Werksman noted that each of the women came forward only after reports about Weinstein’s behaviour helped fuel the #MeToo movement of women speaking out about sexual harassment and abuse in Hollywood and beyond.
Thompson said none of the accusers spoke publicly at the time because they worried Weinstein “could crush their careers”. He showed the jury movie posters of Pulp Fiction, Shakespeare in Love and other Weinstein productions.
“At this time, this was the most powerful person in the industry,” Thompson quoted one of the women as saying. Another said: “He was king.”
Weinstein, 70, was convicted of sexual misconduct in New York in February 2020. He was extradited from New York to a Los Angeles prison in July 2021.
In New York, Weinstein is appealing against his conviction and 23-year prison sentence. He could face up to 140 years in prison if convicted on all of the charges in Los Angeles.
Reuters
Convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein on trial for 11 counts of rape and sexual assault
London calling for Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein
Banned from Oscars for ten years, Will Smith ‘respects’ decision
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
London calling for Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein
Wintour is coming: how to get results like the queen of fashion
Banned from Oscars for ten years, Will Smith ‘respects’ decision
The slap that’s likely to keep on stinging
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.