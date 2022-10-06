City in Florida hit twice by Hurricane Ian

Abdul Davids recommends that investors focus on the long term and use the prevailing market volatility as a good opportunity to build their portfolios
Public engagement is needed in the selection of senior public officials and boards of SOEs
The president says work is under way to set up a fund to provide support for women entrepreneurs ready to scale up their businesses
Lesufi beat the DA’s Solly Msimanga to the role with 38 votes to the latter's 22, on Thursday
Agricultural investment holding company is now left with three smaller businesses — Zaad, Capespan, and Agrivision
Power generation fell for sixth straight month in August, while plant breakdowns saw Eskom's energy availbility factor dropping to the lowest on record this week
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
The inland city of Arcadia first suffered the category 4 storm and was then inundated by flooding
Talented but moody Chelsea star will need to be at his sparkling best at World Cup
The audience can expect mobility ideas and innovations and a showcase the latest start-ups in the mobility industry
Arcadia — Hurricane Ian has delivered a one-two punch for the inland Florida city of Arcadia and its surrounding county.
Located 80km north of Fort Myers and about 80km west of the Gulf Coast, Arcadia first suffered the immediate effects of the category 4 storm as it swept east, bringing torrential rains and hurricane-force winds to the interior of the state.
A second blow came when the Peace River, which twists past Arcadia on its way to the Gulf of Mexico, spilt over its banks. Normally a slow-moving waterway where kayakers coexist with alligators, the river inundated parts of the city and many of the surrounding farms and cattle ranches.
In coastal Florida, utilities are still trying to restore power, especially in the Fort Myers area, which felt the brunt of the storm. But further inland, extensive flooding triggered by the storm persists in much of DeSoto County, including Arcadia.
Some homes there could only be reached this week by boat or by wading through chest-deep water. In a nearby park, camping trailers bobbed like corks in an oily sea of floodwater that sprawled over the pancake-flat landscape in all directions.
Flooding of such a magnitude has never happened on the Peace River “in anyone’s lifetime”, said Sara Walker, a DeSoto County official, who described it as an event expected to occur only once every 500 years.
Inland flooding, which shut down parts of Florida’s interstate highways for days, is a grim reminder that hurricane damage is not limited to coastal areas.
In the days following hurricanes, water runoff can dangerously swell rivers, a phenomenon called sheet flow. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has said that more than half the deaths related to hurricanes are typically related to inland floods.
Walker said officials have not confirmed any deaths in DeSoto County related to Ian, which killed at least 100 people statewide. But inland flooding in Florida is likely to contribute significantly to damages caused by a hurricane, which will cost insurers an estimated $57bn.
Plumber Jamie Buenger has been forced to sleep in his truck after the Peace River flooded his home and made it inaccessible except by boat. He has not been able yet to check how badly it has been damaged because downed power lines and trees make travelling through the floodwater too dangerous.
“The hard part is going to be when you go in, go through your belongings, filling up garbage cans,” he said. “That’s when it’s really going to hit you.”
The National Weather Service forecasts that the area around the Peace River will remain a major flood zone until Saturday.
Neighbour Tom D’Angelo, a retired firefighter, said the house he shares with his wife and two grandchildren near the Peace River was destroyed, along with his camper and truck. “I lost everything. That’s what’s killing me — my home is a total loss and my backup home is a total loss,” he said, referring to the camper.
In DeSoto County, hundreds of people were stranded in their homes for days, forcing them to rely on National Guard air boat deliveries of food and water, Walker said. With water receding, those deliveries have stopped and roads have reopened for those residents, she said.
Joe Willis, a rancher who works a spread north of Arcadia, said the flood scattered his cattle herd and washed away a road through his pastures, but he has been able to round up most of his cattle. He was hopeful of finding the few head that remained unaccounted for, and Ian caused only minor damage to his home.
“My family’s been here since the early 1900s and it’s never been this bad,” he said. “There’s no solution to stopping Mother Nature.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
City in Florida hit twice by Hurricane Ian
The inland city of Arcadia first suffered the category 4 storm and was then inundated by flooding
Arcadia — Hurricane Ian has delivered a one-two punch for the inland Florida city of Arcadia and its surrounding county.
Located 80km north of Fort Myers and about 80km west of the Gulf Coast, Arcadia first suffered the immediate effects of the category 4 storm as it swept east, bringing torrential rains and hurricane-force winds to the interior of the state.
A second blow came when the Peace River, which twists past Arcadia on its way to the Gulf of Mexico, spilt over its banks. Normally a slow-moving waterway where kayakers coexist with alligators, the river inundated parts of the city and many of the surrounding farms and cattle ranches.
In coastal Florida, utilities are still trying to restore power, especially in the Fort Myers area, which felt the brunt of the storm. But further inland, extensive flooding triggered by the storm persists in much of DeSoto County, including Arcadia.
Some homes there could only be reached this week by boat or by wading through chest-deep water. In a nearby park, camping trailers bobbed like corks in an oily sea of floodwater that sprawled over the pancake-flat landscape in all directions.
Flooding of such a magnitude has never happened on the Peace River “in anyone’s lifetime”, said Sara Walker, a DeSoto County official, who described it as an event expected to occur only once every 500 years.
Inland flooding, which shut down parts of Florida’s interstate highways for days, is a grim reminder that hurricane damage is not limited to coastal areas.
In the days following hurricanes, water runoff can dangerously swell rivers, a phenomenon called sheet flow. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has said that more than half the deaths related to hurricanes are typically related to inland floods.
Walker said officials have not confirmed any deaths in DeSoto County related to Ian, which killed at least 100 people statewide. But inland flooding in Florida is likely to contribute significantly to damages caused by a hurricane, which will cost insurers an estimated $57bn.
Plumber Jamie Buenger has been forced to sleep in his truck after the Peace River flooded his home and made it inaccessible except by boat. He has not been able yet to check how badly it has been damaged because downed power lines and trees make travelling through the floodwater too dangerous.
“The hard part is going to be when you go in, go through your belongings, filling up garbage cans,” he said. “That’s when it’s really going to hit you.”
The National Weather Service forecasts that the area around the Peace River will remain a major flood zone until Saturday.
Neighbour Tom D’Angelo, a retired firefighter, said the house he shares with his wife and two grandchildren near the Peace River was destroyed, along with his camper and truck. “I lost everything. That’s what’s killing me — my home is a total loss and my backup home is a total loss,” he said, referring to the camper.
In DeSoto County, hundreds of people were stranded in their homes for days, forcing them to rely on National Guard air boat deliveries of food and water, Walker said. With water receding, those deliveries have stopped and roads have reopened for those residents, she said.
Joe Willis, a rancher who works a spread north of Arcadia, said the flood scattered his cattle herd and washed away a road through his pastures, but he has been able to round up most of his cattle. He was hopeful of finding the few head that remained unaccounted for, and Ian caused only minor damage to his home.
“My family’s been here since the early 1900s and it’s never been this bad,” he said. “There’s no solution to stopping Mother Nature.”
Reuters
Researchers say climate change made Hurricane Ian worse
Resurgent Hurricane Ian veers towards the Carolinas
Biden says Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s deadliest
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Biden says Hurricane Ian could be Florida’s deadliest
Waning Hurricane Ian crosses Florida after battering Gulf Coast
Hurricane Ian gains strength off Florida
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.