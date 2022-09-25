×

World / Americas

Canada’s east coast faces long road to recovery from battering by Fiona

Focus shifts to huge cleanup efforts, damage assessment and restoration of power and telecom services

25 September 2022 - 16:03 John Morris
A fallen tree lies on a house after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, September 24 2022. Picture: REUTERS/TED PRITCHARD
A fallen tree lies on a house after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, September 24 2022. Picture: REUTERS/TED PRITCHARD

Stephenville, Newfoundland — After powerful storm Fiona left a trail of destruction in Canada’s east coast on Saturday, the focus shifted to huge cleanup efforts, damage assessment and restoration of power and telecom services as officials warned of a long road to recovery.

The storm slammed into eastern Canada with hurricane-force winds, forcing evacuations, uprooting trees and power lines, and reducing many homes to “just a pile of rubble”.

The Canadian Hurricane Centre estimated that Fiona was the lowest pressured land-falling storm on record in Canada.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said armed forces will be deployed to help with the cleanup, adding that Fiona caused huge damage and recovery will require a big effort.

Despite the intensity of the storm, there were no serious injuries or deaths, which government officials said was a result of residents paying heed to the repeated warnings.

Still, thousands of residents across Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland were without power and dealing with patchy telecom connections.

Government officials pleaded with residents for patience. They warned that in some cases it would take weeks before essential services are fully restored.

“We do know that the damage is very extensive, quite likely the worst we have ever seen,” Dennis King, the premier of Prince Edward Island, told reporters on Saturday.

A damaged house near the coast after the passing of storm Fiona in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, September 24 2022. Picture: REUTERS/WRECKHOUSE PRESS
A damaged house near the coast after the passing of storm Fiona in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, September 24 2022. Picture: REUTERS/WRECKHOUSE PRESS

“Islanders ... should know that our road to recovery will be weeks or longer. It will be an all-hands-on-deck approach,” he added.

The Canadian Red Cross has launched a fundraising drive to support affected people.

Government officials said the full scale of the destruction will be known in the coming days and weeks. But with the storm packing gusts of up to 170km/h sweeping away homes, bridges and roads, Fiona was reminiscent of the damage caused by other storms, including Hurricane Dorian in 2019, which is estimated to have had an insurance bill of C$105m.

Premieres of the affected provinces told the federal government they need long-term support around public and critical infrastructure after the storm tore off roofs of schools and community centres, as well as quick relief to businesses and families to get on with normal life quickly.

The storm also severely damaged fishing harbours in Atlantic Canada, which could hurt the country’s C$3.2bn lobster industry unless it is fully restored before the season kicks off in a few weeks.

“Those fishers have a very immediate need to be able to access their livelihood once the storm passes,” Dominic LeBlanc, minister of intergovernmental affairs of Canada, said on Saturday. “So this is exactly the kind of work that will accompany provincial authorities in the coming weeks and months,” he added. 

Reuters

HILARY JOFFE: Loans related to climate may whet the government’s appetite for more

Caution is needed as currencies of developing countries such as SA’s are vulnerable in the volatile global environment
Opinion
2 days ago

World is at ‘positive tipping point’ in climate change fight, says Al Gore

The former US vice-president says surging oil and gas costs are spurring governments to decarbonise faster
World
4 days ago

Polluters must pay, Guterres tells General Assembly

UN chief says tax of fossil fuel windfall profits should go to countries suffering loss and damage caused by the climate crisis, and to poor people
World
4 days ago

Treasury says business’s carbon tax call shows a lack of vision

Business has called for a reduction in the 2026 and 2030 carbon tax proposals, saying they are too steep and too soon
National
4 days ago

GRAY MAGUIRE: Organised business proposals defeat the purpose of the carbon tax

BLSA and Busa want phase two carbon tax increases scrapped and tax allowances system continued to 2030
Opinion
5 days ago
