Ex-Trump aide Steve Bannon turns himself in to face criminal charges

The right-wing activist and three others face charges of defrauding donors in a private $25m fundraising drive for the former US presidents wall

08 September 2022 - 17:47 Karen Freifeld
Steve Bannon, former adviser to Donald Trump, centre, arrives at the Manhattan district attorney's office in New York, the US, September 8 2022. Picture: VICTOR J BLUE/BLOOMBERG
New York — Steve Bannon, a former top strategist to former US President Donald Trump, on Thursday surrendered to New York authorities to face state charges in an indictment related to Trump’s effort to build a wall along the US-Mexico border.

The charges are expected to be announced by Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg and New York attorney-general Letitia James.

Bannon, 68, and three other men had been charged by federal prosecutors in August 2020 with defrauding donors in a private $25m fundraising drive, known as “We Build the Wall”, to help build Trump’s signature wall.

Bannon pleaded not guilty to that indictment, including to charges he diverted close to $1m for personal expenses.

But his indictment was dismissed after Trump pardoned Bannon in January 2021, in the final hours of his presidency.

Presidential pardons, however, cover federal charges and do not prohibit state prosecutions.

“This is an irony,” Bannon said outside Bragg’s office. “On the very day the mayor of this city has a delegation down on the border, they're persecuting people here (for trying to) stop them at the border.”

Bannon is expected to be arraigned on the state charges in a New York criminal court in Manhattan on Thursday.

He is being charged less than two months after being convicted of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from a House of Representatives committee probing the January 6 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

The state probe of Bannon began under Bragg’s predecessor Cyrus Vance.

Bragg also inherited Vance’s probe into Trump's namesake company, the Trump Organization, which along with longtime CFO Allen Weisselberg was charged with tax violations in July 2021.

Weisselberg pleaded guilty in August to a variety of tax charges, and the Trump Organization faces a trial scheduled to start in October.

Bannon would not be the first former Trump ally charged in both federal and state court.

In March 2019, Vance brought fraud charges against former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort that were similar to charges on which Manafort had been convicted in federal court and sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in prison.

But a New York judge dismissed the charges nine months later because they amounted to double jeopardy, or trying someone twice for the same conduct.

Trump pardoned Manafort in December 2020.

Double jeopardy may not apply to the Bannon case because he never went to trial on the federal charges.

The leader of the wall campaign, Brian Kolfage, pleaded guilty in April to wire fraud conspiracy and tax charges, and is awaiting sentencing.

Another defendant, Andrew Badolato, also pleaded guilty over the scheme, while a judge in June declared a mistrial in the case of the final defendant, Timothy Shea.

Bannon championed “America First” right-wing populism, including fierce opposition to existing immigration practices, that became hallmarks of Trump's presidency.

He now runs the popular podcast War Room, and often hosts guests who deny that Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden.

Reuters 

Jurors urged to convict Trump ex-adviser for contempt of Congress

Prosecution and defence lawyers delivered closing arguments to the 12-member jury in the trial of Steve Bannon for rebuffing a subpoena by the ...
World
1 month ago

Trump adviser Bannon faces charges for ignoring Capitol riot subpoena

‘We’re taking down the Biden regime,’ Steve Bannon says as he hands himself over to FBI
World
9 months ago

Former Donald Trump campaign CEO Steve Bannon arrested for fraud

We Build the Wall was sold as a volunteer organisation, but Bannon received more than $1m from the group
World
2 years ago
