Cuban vets seek to bring world’s rarest crocs back from edge of extinction

Later today Opec and its allies will discuss oil output cuts of 100,000 barrels per day among other options, sources from the group told Reuters
Only big tech will win if the government gives the nod to legislation
High court yet to decide on the regulator’s urgent application to place the scheme under curatorship
Kgalema Motlanthe, chair of the ANC electoral committee, says branches must choose leadership candidates that boast capacity, integrity and resonate with broader society
The stock, which has dropped about 69% this year, falls as much as 14% in London trading
Evan Pickworth interviews Mansoor Parker, executive in the tax practice at ENSafrica
SA’s functioning capital markets are crucial for adaptation, says Shameela Soobramoney
Ukraine has for weeks been telling residents in its occupied south to be ready and to evacuate before it launches a counteroffensiv
Game’s administrators have historically been reactionary rather than proactive
Audi has finally unleashed its latest RS3 Sportback and Sedan models upon our shores.
Cienaga de Zapata — Shirtless and waist-deep in the dark waters of Cuba’s palm-speckled Zapata Swamp, researcher Etiam Perez releases a baby crocodile confiscated from illegal hunters back into the wild.
It is a small victory, he says, in a bigger battle. Cuban crocs, an endemic species found only here and in a swamp on Cuba’s Isle of Youth, are critically endangered and have the smallest natural habitat left of any living crocodile species, scientists say.
“We are trying to bring them back from the edge of extinction,” Perez told Reuters as the spotted reptile, mouth full of fine teeth, kicked its striped tail and disappeared.
Illegal hunting and hybridisation with American crocodiles — which muddles the species’ genetics — have for decades threatened populations here. A warming climate, which alters the sex ratio of newborn crocs, poses a new threat.
And though the Cuban government has protected virtually all of the vast swamp — widely considered to be the best preserved in the Caribbean — that may still not be enough, scientists say.
“When you compare the Cuban crocodile with other species in the world, its house is very small,” said Gustavo Sosa, a Cuban veterinarian at Zapata.
Cuban scientists estimate that around 4,000 Cuban crocodiles live in the wild. But because the area they prefer within the wetland is relatively small, a climate-related disaster — increasingly common now globally — could wipe out most of the population.
Those concerns decades ago prompted the Cuban government to underwrite a hatchery programme that annually releases several hundred crocodiles into the wild. Researchers like Perez also liberate crocodiles confiscated from hunters as part of a programme that has helped reduce poaching of the species.
The International Union for the Conservation of Nature, which listed the species as critically endangered in 2008, says its assessment and population estimates need updating, but confirms long-standing concerns over the limited habitat of the species.
“With the hatchery we are trying to increase the historical range of the Cuban crocodile and of course increase the number of these individuals in the wild,” Perez said.
The sale of crocodile meat in Cuba is tightly controlled by the state, and only those crocodiles with physical defects or hybrid genetics, for example, are allowed to be sold in restaurants. An illegal market, however, can still be found in some areas, particularly around the swamp.
Fuel shortages, antiquated equipment and often inhospitable conditions are constant challenges in Cuba, a Caribbean island nation gripped by a dire economic crisis.
But at Zapata, those concerns feel distant as this year’s crop of freshly hatched crocs, still covered in mucus from their eggs, snap their jaws at pieces of fresh river fish, moving in unison as they discover their new world.
The newborns quickly become fierce and intimidating predators, scientists say, capable of reaching lengths of nearly five meters as adults. The Cuban crocodile, said veterinarian Sosa, is especially pugnacious, with little fear of humans. “It is a very curious critter,” said Sosa. “When you see one in nature...you know it is a Cuban crocodile because they come to you.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Cuban vets seek to bring world’s rarest crocs back from edge of extinction
Scientists estimate that around 4,000 Cuban crocodiles live in the wild
Cienaga de Zapata — Shirtless and waist-deep in the dark waters of Cuba’s palm-speckled Zapata Swamp, researcher Etiam Perez releases a baby crocodile confiscated from illegal hunters back into the wild.
It is a small victory, he says, in a bigger battle. Cuban crocs, an endemic species found only here and in a swamp on Cuba’s Isle of Youth, are critically endangered and have the smallest natural habitat left of any living crocodile species, scientists say.
“We are trying to bring them back from the edge of extinction,” Perez told Reuters as the spotted reptile, mouth full of fine teeth, kicked its striped tail and disappeared.
Illegal hunting and hybridisation with American crocodiles — which muddles the species’ genetics — have for decades threatened populations here. A warming climate, which alters the sex ratio of newborn crocs, poses a new threat.
And though the Cuban government has protected virtually all of the vast swamp — widely considered to be the best preserved in the Caribbean — that may still not be enough, scientists say.
“When you compare the Cuban crocodile with other species in the world, its house is very small,” said Gustavo Sosa, a Cuban veterinarian at Zapata.
Cuban scientists estimate that around 4,000 Cuban crocodiles live in the wild. But because the area they prefer within the wetland is relatively small, a climate-related disaster — increasingly common now globally — could wipe out most of the population.
Those concerns decades ago prompted the Cuban government to underwrite a hatchery programme that annually releases several hundred crocodiles into the wild. Researchers like Perez also liberate crocodiles confiscated from hunters as part of a programme that has helped reduce poaching of the species.
The International Union for the Conservation of Nature, which listed the species as critically endangered in 2008, says its assessment and population estimates need updating, but confirms long-standing concerns over the limited habitat of the species.
“With the hatchery we are trying to increase the historical range of the Cuban crocodile and of course increase the number of these individuals in the wild,” Perez said.
The sale of crocodile meat in Cuba is tightly controlled by the state, and only those crocodiles with physical defects or hybrid genetics, for example, are allowed to be sold in restaurants. An illegal market, however, can still be found in some areas, particularly around the swamp.
Fuel shortages, antiquated equipment and often inhospitable conditions are constant challenges in Cuba, a Caribbean island nation gripped by a dire economic crisis.
But at Zapata, those concerns feel distant as this year’s crop of freshly hatched crocs, still covered in mucus from their eggs, snap their jaws at pieces of fresh river fish, moving in unison as they discover their new world.
The newborns quickly become fierce and intimidating predators, scientists say, capable of reaching lengths of nearly five meters as adults. The Cuban crocodile, said veterinarian Sosa, is especially pugnacious, with little fear of humans. “It is a very curious critter,” said Sosa. “When you see one in nature...you know it is a Cuban crocodile because they come to you.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.