×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Americas

Gender-based violence plagues 70% of women in Mexico

31 August 2022 - 18:29 Sarah Morland and Aida Pelaez-Fernandez
A woman takes part in a protest to demand justice for victims of femicide and gender violence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 7 2020. The poster reads "Justice". Picture: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ
A woman takes part in a protest to demand justice for victims of femicide and gender violence in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, March 7 2020. The poster reads "Justice". Picture: REUTERS/JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ

Violence against women and girls in Mexico has increased over the past five years, the statistics office said in a survey that found seven in 10 of them reported experiencing some form of violence.

“Violence against women continues to be a challenge in the country and constitutes a public health problem,” the president of the national statistics agency INEGI, Graciela Marquez, told a news conference on Tuesday.

Mexico’s soaring rate of femicide — the killing of women and girls because of their gender — has sparked waves of protests. On average, about 10 women are killed every day and tens of thousands are missing.

INEGI estimated that more than 70% of 50.5-million women and girls aged over 15 have experienced some kind of violence, up four percentage points from the last time it ran the survey in 2016.

Reports of sexual violence increased the most, up eight percentage points to reach half of all women surveyed, 23% of whom said they had experienced this in the last 12 months.

Nearly 35% reported being a victim of physical aggression during their lives, up from 34% in 2016, while 52% said they had experienced psychological abuse, up from 49%.

The vast majority of women who experienced physical or sexual violence did not formally report their attacker or seek help from a public institution, according to INEGI.

Only in terms of “economic” violence, which includes workplace discrimination and withholding of personal property, did the study see an improvement, down from 29% to 27% in the latest study.

Younger, single women living in cities and with higher levels of education were more likely to report being victims of violence.

Only in the southern state of Chiapas did less than half of women surveyed (49%) report experiencing some kind of violence, while Mexico City and the surrounding State of Mexico had the highest prevalence, averaging 77% of women there.

Reuters

Cameroonian IDs give Central African Republic refugees services access

Thousands of exiles get a leg up in biometrics-based pilot programme by the government and the UN refugee agency
World
2 days ago

Drug traffickers’ illicit environmental activities a blow for Brazil’s Amazon

Expanding links between smugglers and environmental criminals are behind the increase in violent crime
World
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Last Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev dies aged 91
World / Europe
2.
German inflation hits highest level in almost 50 ...
World / Europe
3.
Economic squeeze pushes more Sri Lankans into ...
World / Asia
4.
Stop your fussing, China tells Taiwan over drone ...
World / Asia
5.
Taming inflation set to trigger recession, ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.