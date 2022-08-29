×

World / Americas

Social media threaten to scupper a proposed new constitution for Chile

The text is easily available but still half-truths and misinformation bedevil voters’ understanding of it

29 August 2022 - 17:23 Alexander Villegas
A slogan is seen as a citizen receives a copy of the proposed new Chilean constitution ahead of the upcoming September 4th constitutional referendum, outside the government palace in Santiago, Chile on August 19 2022. Picture: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO
A slogan is seen as a citizen receives a copy of the proposed new Chilean constitution ahead of the upcoming September 4th constitutional referendum, outside the government palace in Santiago, Chile on August 19 2022. Picture: REUTERS/IVAN ALVARADO

Santiago — A Chilean constitution that bans private property and allows abortions in the ninth month of a pregnancy. Private companies counting votes. A flood of prisoners and recent migrants allowed to vote in the upcoming constitutional referendum.

All these stories have gone viral on social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, TikTok and WhatsApp in Chile as citizens prepare to vote on a new constitution on September  4, but all are inaccurate.

Nearly 80% of Chileans voted to draft a new constitution in 2020, a year after violent protests against inequality rattled the world’s top copper-producing nation. But support has dropped and polls show voters are more likely to reject the new text.

The proposed constitution, written by predominantly independent and progressive elected constituents, is easily available on the streets, online, or in a podcast format. Focusing on social rights and the environment, it is a sharp shift from the current market-orientated constitution that dates back to the Augusto Pinochet era.

Paulina Valenzuela, a statistician and managing partner of a public polling company Datavoz, says most misinformation over the past year centred on the constituents who were drawing up the document, but switched to the new text itself after it was completed in early July.

“More than false I’d say they’re half-truths,” Valenzuela said, “where there’s an interpretation of the text, of how the norm or article should be interpreted.”

Valenzuela said it is hard to quantify what effect misinformation has on polls, but 65% of respondents reported encountering misinformation in the last week of July.

Fabian Padilla, who founded Fact Check CL, a fact-checking site that started during the 2019 protests, said sites cannot declare legal interpretations false, in contrast to, for example, the kind of patently false medical claims that circulated during the pandemic.

“With Covid, misinformation was very consistent, repeating the same patterns, some of it very absurd,” Padilla said. “But with constitutional text it’s very debatable.”

This leads to consultations with legal experts and longer verification times. “It hurts us a lot when there’s a fact check that takes us days and we know that just one day more means millions and millions more visits,” Padilla said.

Marcelo Mendoza, an informatics professor at the computer science department of the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, has studied the spread of misinformation in Chile for years. False claims about the new constitution travel three times faster on Twitter than news from reputable outlets, he said. He added that the false claims have the greatest effect within 24 hours, a time frame social media companies struggle to beat.

Always late

Twitter and Facebook parent Meta said they have been actively working with Chile’s government and fact-checkers to help stop the spread of misinformation. However, “they’re always getting there late,” Mendoza said.

The plebiscite itself and Chile’s election agency Servel have been the subjects of misinformation. Servel’s President Andres Tagle said this is the fifth election cycle in which the agency has been hit, adding that the attacks have been marked by increasing intensity and a cumulative effect on public trust.

A Twitter spokesperson said, “We provided [Servel] with a training session on Twitter Rules while having an open and constant communication with them,” 

The company did not say how many accounts have been suspended or tweets have been removed but pointed to its Transparency Report. The report says the Chilean government requested information 19 times regarding 33 accounts in the second half of 2021 and the company did not comply in any of those instances.

A Twitter spokesperson, citing privacy concerns, said the company releases nonpublic information about Twitter users only in response to “a subpoena, court order, other valid legal process, or in response to a valid emergency request”.

Meta says it activated a rapid-response team on Facebook and Instagram to identify violations, is working with fact checkers including Fast Check CL, and limits the reach of posts found to be misleading.

When it comes to its WhatsApp encrypted messaging system, Meta says it is focusing on reducing the virality of messages, which has reduced the number of forwarded messages by 25% globally since 2020.

But Tagle said he thought the measures still falls short of what is needed. The election agency’s president added that he would like social companies to be regulated by Chilean law, making them responsible for posts if they cannot identify the user.

“I don’t believe in the social media companies’ intentions,” Tagle said. “They sell advertising, so when more people see their content, when they see fake things, it’s also welcome.”

Reuters

