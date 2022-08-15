×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Americas

US sanctions three Liberians close to Weah for alleged corruption

Washington targets chief of staff Nathaniel McGill, chief prosecutor Sayma Syrenius Cephus and Bill Twehway, MD of Liberia’s National Port Authority

15 August 2022 - 23:04 Chris Gallagher
President George Weah, centre, in Monrovia, Liberia. Picture: REUTERS
President George Weah, centre, in Monrovia, Liberia. Picture: REUTERS

Washington  — The US imposed sanctions on three Liberian government officials, including President George Weah’s chief of staff, for what it says is their ongoing involvement in public corruption, the US treasury department said on Monday.

The sanctions target Weah’s chief of staff Nathaniel McGill, Liberia’s chief prosecutor Sayma Syrenius Cephus and Bill Twehway, the MD of the National Port Authority.

“Through their corruption these officials have undermined democracy in Liberia for their own personal benefit,” Brian Nelson, treasury’s under secretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement.

The designations “demonstrate that the US remains committed to holding corrupt actors accountable and to the continued support of the Liberian people,” he said.

McGill, Cephus and Twehway are being designated as foreign government officials who allegedly engaged in corruption including the misappropriation of state assets, taking private assets for personal gain, or bribery, according to the statement.

Under the sanctions, all property and interests in property of the three officials that are in the US must be blocked and reported to the treasury, while people who engage in transactions with the officials may be subject to sanctions themselves, the statement said.

Reuters 

DONALD MACKAY: Billions lost because of delays in decisions on customs duty

Ironically, our policies resemble Donald Trump’s, but with the lack of urgency only SA can muster
Opinion
9 hours ago

Africa must boost pharmaceutical output, says US global Aids co-ordinator

The US global Aids co-ordinator says SA has the world’s largest HIV/Aids burden and thus plays an important role in the global response to Aids
National
5 days ago

STEVEN KUO: Both East and West try to bully Africa

With tensions rising in the Indo-Pacific, both sides will want the support of the continent
Opinion
5 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
UK first to approve Moderna’s Omicron-specific ...
World / Europe
2.
UN-chartered ship in Ukraine loads grain aid for ...
World / Europe
3.
Putin says Russian weapons years ahead of rivals ...
World / Europe
4.
Republicans demand more details of FBI’s search ...
World / Americas
5.
US sanctions three Liberians close to Weah for ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

US revamps Africa strategy as it sounds alarm on China, Russia

News

US notes concern about alleged Rwandan backing of rebels in DRC

News

William Ruto wins Kenya’s presidential election amid results row

News

Mali raises death toll in suspected Islamist attack to 42 soldiers

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.