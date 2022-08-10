×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Americas

US charges Iranian in plot to murder John Bolton

Investigators allege a hitman was offered $300,000 to kill former Trump adviser

10 August 2022 - 20:31 Sarah N Lynch
Former US national security adviser John Bolton. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE
Former US national security adviser John Bolton. Picture: REUTERS/KEVIN LAMARQUE

Washington — The US charged a member of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday with plotting to murder John Bolton, a national security adviser to former president Donald Trump.

The justice department alleged that Shahram Poursafi, also known as Mehdi Rezayi, of Tehran, was likely motivated to kill Bolton in retaliation for the death of Gen Qassem Soleimani, a commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards killed in a US drone strike in January 2020.

Iran’s mission to the UN did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Iran does not have an extradition treaty with the US, and Poursafi remains at large. The FBI on Wednesday released a most-wanted poster.

Washington does not believe the charges should affect talks with Tehran on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal under which Iran curbed its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief, a US official said on condition of anonymity.

However, it was not clear how the Revolutionary Guards, a powerful political faction in Iran which controls a business empire and elite armed and intelligence forces that Washington accuses of a global terrorist campaign, might react to the charges.

Indirect talks between the US and Iran wrapped up in Vienna on Monday with EU officials saying they had put forward a final text to resuscitate the nuclear deal, which Trump abandoned in 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, Poursafi asked a US resident identified only as “Individual A” to photograph Bolton, under the guise that the photos were needed for a forthcoming book. The US resident then introduced Poursafi to a covert government informant who could take the photographs for a price.

Investigators said the following month Poursafi contacted the informant on an encrypted messaging application and offered the person $250,000 to hire someone to “eliminate” Bolton — an amount that would later be negotiated up to $300,000.

When the informant asked Poursafi to be more specific in his request, he said he wanted “the guy” purged and provided Bolton’s first and last name, according to a sworn statement in support of the complaint.

He later directed the informant to open a cryptocurrency account to facilitate the payment. In subsequent communications, he allegedly told the informant it did not matter how the killing was carried out, but that his “group” would require a video as proof that the deed was done.

In a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, Bolton thanked the department for taking action.

“While much cannot be said publicly right now, one point is indisputable,” he said. “Iran’s rulers are liars, terrorists and enemies of the US.”

Reuters 

Biden and Israel highlight Iran's nuclear threat

Israel extracts pledge on an issue the Jewish state sees as the greatest threat to regional stability
World
3 weeks ago

STEVEN KUO: SA can learn some lessons from India

Keeping a neutral stance on Russia and the US while forging new alliances has put the New Delhi on a sound trade footing
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Biden signs executive order to punish wrongful detention of Americans abroad

Basketball player Brittney Griner’s detention in Russia raised pressure on US president to act on behalf of more than 60 citizens held abroad
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Kenyans choose new president from familiar faces
World / Africa
2.
World close to ‘disaster’ as Ukraine and Russia ...
World / Europe
3.
Japan PM removes cabinet members linked to ...
World / Asia
4.
Islamic Jihad digs in against Israel on West Bank ...
World / Middle East
5.
Trump releases campaign-style video after FBI raid
World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.