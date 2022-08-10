US charges Iranian in plot to murder John Bolton

All share closes down but rand benefits from US inflation data
Choice is between democratic openness and parasitical elites having their way
Only R76m worth of settlements have been made and another 48 cases are being negotiated
The party has decided there should not be a cooling-off period as provided for in the Electoral Amendment Bill
Business Day TV speaks to Mpact CEO Bruce Strong
The improved sentiment is a result of increased merchandise export and import volumes and more new vehicles sold, Sacci report says
China’s ambassador to Moscow criticises the US for backing Nato expansion
Fiery hooker comes in as coach Jacques Nienaber reshuffles front row for All Blacks showdown
Now more than ever, there are tangible reasons to believe that Africa’s time is now as major firms invest in African brands, from music and art to fashion
Washington — The US charged a member of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday with plotting to murder John Bolton, a national security adviser to former president Donald Trump.
The justice department alleged that Shahram Poursafi, also known as Mehdi Rezayi, of Tehran, was likely motivated to kill Bolton in retaliation for the death of Gen Qassem Soleimani, a commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards killed in a US drone strike in January 2020.
Iran’s mission to the UN did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Iran does not have an extradition treaty with the US, and Poursafi remains at large. The FBI on Wednesday released a most-wanted poster.
Washington does not believe the charges should affect talks with Tehran on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal under which Iran curbed its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief, a US official said on condition of anonymity.
However, it was not clear how the Revolutionary Guards, a powerful political faction in Iran which controls a business empire and elite armed and intelligence forces that Washington accuses of a global terrorist campaign, might react to the charges.
Indirect talks between the US and Iran wrapped up in Vienna on Monday with EU officials saying they had put forward a final text to resuscitate the nuclear deal, which Trump abandoned in 2018.
According to the criminal complaint, Poursafi asked a US resident identified only as “Individual A” to photograph Bolton, under the guise that the photos were needed for a forthcoming book. The US resident then introduced Poursafi to a covert government informant who could take the photographs for a price.
Investigators said the following month Poursafi contacted the informant on an encrypted messaging application and offered the person $250,000 to hire someone to “eliminate” Bolton — an amount that would later be negotiated up to $300,000.
When the informant asked Poursafi to be more specific in his request, he said he wanted “the guy” purged and provided Bolton’s first and last name, according to a sworn statement in support of the complaint.
He later directed the informant to open a cryptocurrency account to facilitate the payment. In subsequent communications, he allegedly told the informant it did not matter how the killing was carried out, but that his “group” would require a video as proof that the deed was done.
In a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, Bolton thanked the department for taking action.
“While much cannot be said publicly right now, one point is indisputable,” he said. “Iran’s rulers are liars, terrorists and enemies of the US.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
US charges Iranian in plot to murder John Bolton
Investigators allege a hitman was offered $300,000 to kill former Trump adviser
Washington — The US charged a member of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard on Wednesday with plotting to murder John Bolton, a national security adviser to former president Donald Trump.
The justice department alleged that Shahram Poursafi, also known as Mehdi Rezayi, of Tehran, was likely motivated to kill Bolton in retaliation for the death of Gen Qassem Soleimani, a commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards killed in a US drone strike in January 2020.
Iran’s mission to the UN did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Iran does not have an extradition treaty with the US, and Poursafi remains at large. The FBI on Wednesday released a most-wanted poster.
Washington does not believe the charges should affect talks with Tehran on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal under which Iran curbed its nuclear programme in return for sanctions relief, a US official said on condition of anonymity.
However, it was not clear how the Revolutionary Guards, a powerful political faction in Iran which controls a business empire and elite armed and intelligence forces that Washington accuses of a global terrorist campaign, might react to the charges.
Indirect talks between the US and Iran wrapped up in Vienna on Monday with EU officials saying they had put forward a final text to resuscitate the nuclear deal, which Trump abandoned in 2018.
According to the criminal complaint, Poursafi asked a US resident identified only as “Individual A” to photograph Bolton, under the guise that the photos were needed for a forthcoming book. The US resident then introduced Poursafi to a covert government informant who could take the photographs for a price.
Investigators said the following month Poursafi contacted the informant on an encrypted messaging application and offered the person $250,000 to hire someone to “eliminate” Bolton — an amount that would later be negotiated up to $300,000.
When the informant asked Poursafi to be more specific in his request, he said he wanted “the guy” purged and provided Bolton’s first and last name, according to a sworn statement in support of the complaint.
He later directed the informant to open a cryptocurrency account to facilitate the payment. In subsequent communications, he allegedly told the informant it did not matter how the killing was carried out, but that his “group” would require a video as proof that the deed was done.
In a statement on Twitter on Wednesday, Bolton thanked the department for taking action.
“While much cannot be said publicly right now, one point is indisputable,” he said. “Iran’s rulers are liars, terrorists and enemies of the US.”
Reuters
Biden and Israel highlight Iran's nuclear threat
STEVEN KUO: SA can learn some lessons from India
Biden signs executive order to punish wrongful detention of Americans abroad
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.