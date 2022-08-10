Jury lets off Emmett Till’s accuser

Hungarian energy group MOL has transferred the transit fee for use of the Ukrainian section of the pipeline
In 2013 Eskom had 2,500 engineers. There are now 1,500, and on average 200 individuals with critical skills are quitting each month
Breakdowns of a generation unit each at the Majuba and Tutuka power stations and two at Kriel power station, are the cause
The party has decided there should not be a cooling-off period as provided for in the Electoral Amendment Bill
Mudiwa Gavaza joins Smangele Nkosi, GM of Cisco SA
The hefty hike will be felt by all South Africans when gas-reliant manufacturers such as those that produce bread, are forced to hike prices
Employers have offered a multiterm wage agreement for increases of up to 6.2%, but Numsa wants a one-year 20% increase
Lack of evidence against Carolyn Bryant Donham cited as reason for not indicting her
Stars of tennis, including the Big Three, are all nearing retirement age
Data provides real-time information to help insurers understand client driving behaviour
A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict a white woman whose discredited accusations against Emmett Till in 1955 led to the lynching of the Black teenager, a brutal death that helped ignite the civil rights movement, the New York Times reported.
A panel in Leflore County, Mississippi, heard more than seven hours of testimony before deciding it did not have enough evidence to indict the woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, on charges of kidnapping or manslaughter, the newspaper reported, citing a statement on Tuesday from the local prosecutor.
Till, visiting from Chicago, was beaten, shot and mutilated in Money, Mississippi, on August 28, 1955, four days after Donham, then 20, accused him of whistling at her. Later, the woman added the accusation that Till grabbed her waist and made sexual remarks.
Till’s death and an all-white jury’s dismissal of charges against two white men who later confessed to his killing drew national attention to the atrocities and violence that African Americans face in the US and became a civil rights rallying cry.
The grand jury’s decision comes six weeks after a team that included members of the Till family searching files in Greenwood, Mississippi, found the arrest warrant for kidnapping for Donham, the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation said.
Duke University professor Timothy Tyson had alluded to the warrant in a 2017 book, writing that days after the murder the local sheriff told reporters he did not want to “bother the woman” by serving it because she was a mother of two small boys.
Tyson wrote that Donham had told him in 2008 that parts of her testimony about Till were untrue.
In 2021 the US justice department said it failed to prove Donham lied about Till, though the department said there was “considerable doubt as to the credibility of her version of events”.
The August 29 1955, warrant ordered Donham, her husband at the time Roy Bryant and his half-brother, JW Milam, to be arrested for kidnapping. The men later confessed in a paid magazine interview. Bryant died in 1994 and Milam in 1981.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Jury lets off Emmett Till’s accuser
A grand jury in Mississippi has declined to indict a white woman whose discredited accusations against Emmett Till in 1955 led to the lynching of the Black teenager, a brutal death that helped ignite the civil rights movement, the New York Times reported.
A panel in Leflore County, Mississippi, heard more than seven hours of testimony before deciding it did not have enough evidence to indict the woman, Carolyn Bryant Donham, on charges of kidnapping or manslaughter, the newspaper reported, citing a statement on Tuesday from the local prosecutor.
Till, visiting from Chicago, was beaten, shot and mutilated in Money, Mississippi, on August 28, 1955, four days after Donham, then 20, accused him of whistling at her. Later, the woman added the accusation that Till grabbed her waist and made sexual remarks.
Till’s death and an all-white jury’s dismissal of charges against two white men who later confessed to his killing drew national attention to the atrocities and violence that African Americans face in the US and became a civil rights rallying cry.
The grand jury’s decision comes six weeks after a team that included members of the Till family searching files in Greenwood, Mississippi, found the arrest warrant for kidnapping for Donham, the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation said.
Duke University professor Timothy Tyson had alluded to the warrant in a 2017 book, writing that days after the murder the local sheriff told reporters he did not want to “bother the woman” by serving it because she was a mother of two small boys.
Tyson wrote that Donham had told him in 2008 that parts of her testimony about Till were untrue.
In 2021 the US justice department said it failed to prove Donham lied about Till, though the department said there was “considerable doubt as to the credibility of her version of events”.
The August 29 1955, warrant ordered Donham, her husband at the time Roy Bryant and his half-brother, JW Milam, to be arrested for kidnapping. The men later confessed in a paid magazine interview. Bryant died in 1994 and Milam in 1981.
Reuters
SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: No healing without justice and truth
US racism didn’t start with Derek Chauvin, but he may mark the beginning of the end
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
US court convicts former Twitter worker of spying for Saudi Arabia
Chapter and verse on Donald Trump’s removal of documents
Cuba suffers widespread power blackouts after fire at main fuel depot
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.