×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Americas

US mum on House speaker Pelosi’s possible visit to Taiwan

31 July 2022 - 16:56 Yew Lun Tian
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi addresses a news conference in Washington, DC, the US, July 29 2022. Picture: TING SHEN/BLOOMBERG
US House speaker Nancy Pelosi addresses a news conference in Washington, DC, the US, July 29 2022. Picture: TING SHEN/BLOOMBERG

US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi started a tour of four Asian countries on Sunday, her office said, without mentioning Taiwan amid intense speculation she might visit the self-ruled island claimed by China.  

“Speaker Nancy Pelosi is leading a Congressional delegation to the Indo-Pacific region, including visits to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan,” her office said in a media release.

The release said the visit would include those countries, but did not specify whether Pelosi, who is number three in the line of presidential succession, might make other stops.

“The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region,” it said.

Gregory Meeks, chair of the House foreign affairs committee, was among the delegation listed.

China views visits by US officials to Taiwan as sending an encouraging signal to the pro-independence camp on the island. Washington does not have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

A visit by Pelosi would be a dramatic, though not unprecedented, show of US support for Taiwan. Republican Newt Gingrich was the last House speaker to visit Taiwan in 1997.

President Xi Jinping warned his US counterpart Joe Biden on Thursday that Washington should abide by the one-China principle and “those who play with fire will perish by it”.

Biden told Xi that US policy on Taiwan had not changed and that Washington strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said after the call between Xi and Biden that Taiwan would continue to deepen its close security partnership with the US.

Chinese air force spokesperson Shen Jinke was quoted by state media as saying on Sunday that Beijing would “resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The trip will focus on mutual security, economic partnership and democratic governance in the Indo-Pacific region.

Shen said at a military air show that the air force has many types of fighter jets capable of circling “the precious island of our motherland”, referring to Taiwan.

He said China’s “air force has the firm will, full confidence and sufficient capability to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

A comment by a People’s Liberation Army unit on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like social media, on Friday — “Prepare for war!” — received 1.87-million thumbs-ups.

South China Sea

As US aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan and its strike group returned to the South China Sea by Thursday, Chinese military ramped up exercises in the vicinity.

On Saturday, Chinese military held live-firing drills in the waters off Fujian province, more than 100km from Taiwan, according to local authorities.

The Chinese coast guard will hold an exercise in the South China Sea off Guangzhou province on Monday, according to another notice by the Maritime Safety Administration.

Prominent Chinese commentator Hu Xijin said he deleted a tweet warning of military retaliation should US fighter jets escort Pelosi on a Taiwan visit, after Twitter blocked his account.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday the US has seen no evidence of looming Chinese military activity against Taiwan.

On Wednesday, Biden told reporters he thought the US military believed a Pelosi visit to Taiwan was “not a good idea right now”.

Pelosi’s Asian tour comes at a politically sensitive time for Chinese and US leaders.

Xi is expected to seek a precedent-breaking third term at a Congress later in 2022, while in the US, Biden’s Democratic Party will face a hard fight to retain control of the US House of Representatives at November’s midterm elections.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ukraine strikes at heart of Russia’s Black Sea ...
World / Europe
2.
US and Mexico clash over control of energy market
World / Americas
3.
Ukrainian prisoners of war believed killed in ...
World / Europe
4.
WATCH: Is US inflation peaking?
World
5.
Indian children without digital IDs risk ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Biden holds fifth call with Xi amid tensions over Taiwan

World / Americas

Taiwan steps up preparations for Chinese attack with air-raid exercise

World / Asia

Five responses China might have if Pelosi visits Taiwan

News

China warns of ‘forceful measures’ if Pelosi visits Taiwan

World / Asia

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.